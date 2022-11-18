Tiffany Cross Threatened to ‘Take down’ MSNBC Before Firing

*Tiffany Cross allegedly threatened to “go out in a blaze” and “take down” MSNBC when she learned she was being booted from the cable TV network.

We reported previously via Variety, citing MSNBC sources, that Cross’ relationship with the network had “becoming frayed” as executives grew “concerned about the anchor’s willingness to address statements made by cable-news hosts on other networks and indulging in commentary executives felt did not meet the standards of MSNBC or NBC News,” reports Forbes.

Cross was canned after calling out white supremacy and slamming Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during her appearance on “Hell of Week With Charlemagne” on Comedy Central.

READ MORE: Black Leaders Slam MSNBC for Firing Tiffany Cross | WATCH

MSNBC severed ties with Cross, who hosted the weekend program “Cross Connection,” after she caught heat over her remarks that upset fragile Republicans and racist white people. When she learned the network was going to part ways with her, Cross allegedly set out to take down MSNBC president Rashida Jones, who handpicked Cross to host a weekend show.

“She made calls saying, ‘I’m going out in a blaze and I’m taking down the network and going after Rashida,’” said a source close to the situation, per New York Post. The outlet writes, “It is unclear how Cross knew of her looming dismissal, but insiders speculated that her agent had been given the news while trying to negotiate a new contract for his client.”

According to The New York Post, “The Cross Connection” was abruptly canceled when MSNBC decided not to renew her contract. While many assumed it was due to her speaking vulgarities on-air, an insider learned that it may have been her spending habits that got her the boot!

Per the report, “she also had been under fire for racking up as much as $100,000 in expenses for five-star hotel stays.” Though only at MSNBC for two years, she took trips to Los Angeles and the Super Bowl, calling them “work trips.”

“She mistook working in television news for being a celebrity,” the source said. “She was making north of $200,000 and she acted like she made $5 million.”

According to multiple reports, Cross will be replaced by rotating guest anchors until a replacement is named.