Thursday, November 17, 2022
HomeCrime
Crime

Senior Sucker Punched! Head Split Open – Son Says, ‘Brain Matter on Floor’ Inside Courthouse

By Fisher Jack
0

Lonnie Davis Sr - screenshot
Lonnie Davis Sr – screenshot

*KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV) — The family of Lonnie Davis Sr. is speaking out about a brutal attack that happened inside the Wyandotte County Courthouse in early October. His son, Lonnie Davis Jr., spoke to KCTV5 from his home in Texas with his understanding of what happened.

“Upon leaving the courtroom, Pierre [Hamilton] and my dad were walking, one behind one in front of each other. And of course, they were arguing,” Davis Jr. said. “And then Pierre turned around and sucker punched my dad and that’s when he fell and hit his head. It split open and brain matter was all over the floor and Pierre kicked him in his head. They had to shut the courtroom that the courthouse down.”

The family questions how such a brutal attack could take place as the relatives were exiting the courthouse. The attack was near a security checkpoint.

“We want to know how this could happen. When you have security officers standing right there,” Lonnie Davis Jr. said.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Ciara Admits She Had to Learn How to Love Herself After Breakup with Future

Lonnie Davis Jr - screenshot
Lonnie Davis Jr – screenshot

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Department told KCTV5: “Unfortunately, situations like this are tragic, over in a matter of seconds and unpredictable.”

An affidavit first obtained and reported on by the Heartlander reveals there is video of this attack.

Hamilton is the step-grandchild of Davis, and the two had a court case to resolve a dispute over money.

Hamilton has been charged with aggravated battery and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Lonnie Davis’ family feels there should be murder charges. His father was attacked on Oct. 5 and died days later in the hospital.

“I want to see murder charges. I want him to pay for what he’s done. He took a life over something you could have walked away from,” Davis Jr. said.

Wyandotte County Courthouse
The family of Lonnie Davis Sr. is speaking out about a brutal attack that happened inside the Wyandotte County Courthouse in early October. / via KCTV

Davis Jr. told KCTV5 his understanding is that prosecutors are waiting for autopsy results. KCTV5 has reached out to the prosecutor’s office for comment but has not heard back.

Click here for updates on this story

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleLaTocha Scott Explains Xscape’s Wardrobe Mix Up at Soul Train Awards, Kandi Burruss Claps Back
Next articleNBA Executives, Players Defend Kyrie Irving Amid Antisemitism Accusations
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Press Release

City of Houston, Residents Honored for National Water Challenge

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO