Thursday, November 17, 2022
Sterling K. Brown Leads Voice Cast in Apple’s New Animated Series ‘Interrupting Chicken’ | Watch Exclusive Clip

By Ny MaGee
*Apple TV+‘s newest animated series, “Interrupting Chicken,” premieres Friday, starring the voice talent of three-time Emmy Award winner Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us,” “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul”). 

The series is based on the 2011 Caldecott Honor-winning book series written and illustrated by David Ezra Stein. According to the official synopsis: “Interrupting Chicken” is an animated preschool series that introduces children to the joy of creative writing – starting with a young little chicken named Piper who has a habit of interrupting storytime! Every time Piper hears a story, she can’t help but jump in, ask questions and let her imagination run wild. 

The series also stars the voice talents of Juliet Donenfeld (“Pete the Cat”) as “Piper,” Sarah Elizabeth Thompson as “CJ,” Maximus Riegel (“Klaus”) as “Benjamin,” Luke Lowe (“Big City Greens”) as “Duckston,” Jakari Fraser (“Spidey and his Amazing Friends”) as “Theodore,” and more. 

Check out the trailer above!

OTHER NEWS: Cast of ‘The Santa Clauses’ Talk New Disney+ Series Starring Tim Allen | EUR Exclusive

new APPLE TV+ series
Apple’s “Interrupting Chicken,” new animated series for young viewers

“Interrupting Chicken” was developed by Emmy Award winner Ron Holsey who serves as executive producer in partnership with Mercury Filmworks.

Per the news release, the series is also executive produced by Stein, Loris Kramer Lunsford, Clint Eland and Chantal Ling. Dr. Lucy Calkins, Founding Director of the Teachers College Reading and Writing Project and the Richard Robinson Professor of Children’s Literature at Teachers College, Columbia University, serves as our reading and writing expert through the Apple TV+ changemaker initiative.

Sterling K. Brown
Sterling K. Brown attends the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

We have an exclusive clip of the debut episode with Sterling as the voice “Papa.” In the clip, “Papa” reads The Three Little Pigs with his curious and imaginative daughter, “Piper,” who is eager to learn about writing and characters. Watch below.

Apple TV+’s “Interrupting Chicken” premieres exclusively on the streaming platform on Nov. 18.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

