VH1 No Longer MTV’s Sister Network, Joins BET Media Group

*Paramount Global’s TV operations is undergoing restructuring and part of this process is moving oversight of MTV’s sister channel VH1 to the BET Media Group.

The BET Media Group is run by CEO Scott Mills, and includes BET, BET+, BET Her, BET Studios and BET Digital. Mills and his team will now take on VH1’s popular franchises such as “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Love and Hip Hop,” among others, Deadline reports.

This means VH1 is no longer a sister network to MTV, which it has been since 1985.

The announcement was made by Paramount Global President and CEO Bob Bakish in a company memo. Bakish noted that the move will allow VH1 to be better “positioned for future success as a key part of the powerful BET ecosystem.”

OTHER NEWS: ‘SNL’ Staff Writers Allegedly Boycott Over Dave Chappelle Hosting

VH1’s hits with Black include “Basketball Wives,” “Black Ink Crew,” “Love & Hip Hop” and the “Dear Mama” specials. The network is the second most popular entertainment cable outlet among Black viewers, behind BET.

You can read Bakish’s full memo to staffers below, via Deadline:

Team,

As we take further steps to accelerate the transformation of our business and maximize the full strength of Paramount, I’m excited to share that VH1 will move into the BET Media Group, which includes BET, BET+, BET Studios and BET Digital.

This strategic alignment will ensure that VH1 − a leader in multi-cultural programming and the second largest U.S. cable network for Black viewership − is best positioned for future success as a key part of the powerful BET ecosystem under the leadership of Scott Mills.

Scott and his team continue to drive the evolution and growth of BET by building an interconnected set of leading platforms – linear, streaming, digital and studios – centered around the Black Community, Black Culture and Content. Their ability to create hit programming and experiences, invest in new talent and storytellers, leverage our capabilities in streaming and original production, and expand and deepen relationships with key commercial partners make them ideally suited to take on this brand and business.

I’d also like to recognize the MTV Entertainment Studios team under the leadership of Chris McCarthy and Nina L. Diaz, who, for the past five years, have rebuilt the VH1 brand and produced powerful hit franchises from “Black Ink Crew” and “Love & Hip Hop” to “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Their work has helped VH1 score nearly 40 Emmy Awards while establishing it as an industry champion in driving diversity both in front of the camera and behind the screens. As Chris and his team continue to focus on integrating Showtime and globalizing the Media Networks Group, they’ll also partner with the BET teams to continue producing several of the existing hit shows on VH1.

We are working through the details of that transition now and will share updates as we have them. In the meantime, as we look forward to this successful next chapter of VH1, please join me in congratulating Scott and the BET organization, and thanking Chris and the MTV Entertainment team for their ongoing contributions.

Best,

Bob