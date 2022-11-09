Wednesday, November 9, 2022
‘Yara Shahidi’s Day Off’ Exclusive Clip: Chess Challenge with Comedian Elsa Majimbo | Watch

By Ny MaGee
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi / Facebook Watch

*We have an exclusive clip from Thursday’s episode of Yara Shahidi’s Day Off, which debuts at 9a PT/12pmET on Facebook Watch. The series finds the actress, scholar, and self-proclaimed music nerd taking viewers on a fun adventure-filled day that gives a glimpse into the little-known lives of her celebrity peers.

Per the official news release: In each episode, from culture to cuisine, hobbies, and talents, Yara actively takes part in a wide variety of experiences curated by her peers that reflect their authentic interests outside of their fame. They will also sit down for an organic conversation that will reveal the unexpected beyond their celebrity personas not often shared publicly. Yara wants to know “What is the one question that no one ever asks, that you wish they would?” and they’ll answer in some of the most hilarious, heartwarming, and down-to-earth moments rarely seen before.

In the upcoming fifth episode, Yara challenges comedian, creator and 15x chess champion Elsa Majimbo to a game of chess, and the two discuss following your dreams, Elsa developing her sense of humor, and more!  Watch the clip below.

READ MORE: Yara Shahidi Debuts New Facebook Watch Series | Watch Video Exclusive

Yara and her mother Keri Salter-Shahidi, Principal and Co-founder of 7th Sun Productions, serve as executive producers on the series along with Jesse Collins Entertainment.

“Much of our world and work as a family has been inspired by the intimate conversation we’ve had with the incredible people we’re surrounded by,” said Shahidi in a statement.” For years, we at 7th Sun have wanted to open the door wide open and share with my peers how moving it is to hear some of my favorite folks talk about THEIR favorite things. We are excited to join forces with Jesse Collins Entertainment, Tiffany Mills, and Meta to share these meaningful moments with my peers!”

Her mother Keri stated: “It’s been energizing to progress an idea created around our dinner table, into a show that gives space for people to share more about themselves. Our focus is to celebrate and amplify voices of others – and producing this show alongside Meta, Jesse Collins Entertainment and our incredible show runner, Tiffany Mills, is a collaborative mission to blossom authenticity and connect with our community like never before.”

“Yara Shahidi’s Day Off” features eight episodes that will debut weekly on Thursdays at 9amPT/12pmET on Facebook Watch, Yara’s Facebook page, and her Instagram page. Watch the trailer below:

Previous articleCalifornia ’22 Mid-Term: Historic Wave of Black Candidates Set to Win
Next article‘SNL’ Slammed for Tapping Dave Chappelle as Host
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

