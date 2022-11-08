Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Cher Defends Her Romance with Amber Rose’s Baby Daddy

By Ny MaGee
Cher and Alexander Edwards - GettyImages
*Music icon Cher has confirmed that she is boo’d up with music executive Alexander “AE” Edwards, who is famously known for being Amber Rose’s ex and baby daddy.

In a series of comments on Twitter, Cher, 76, defended her new romance with 36-year-old Edwards, Page Six reports.  It all began when she posted an image of her hot new boy toy and captioned it “Alexander,” along with a heart emoji.

Fans were quick to share their concern about feeling “suspicious of [Edwards’] intentions,” with Cher. The singer responded, “As we All Know …I WASNT BORN YESTERDAY,& What I Know For Sure…There Are No Guarantees.”.

“Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance,” she continued. “I’ve Always Taken Chances…It’s WHO I Am”

She also acknowledged their 40-year age gap, saying “Love doesn’t know math, it sees,” Cher wrote in a since-deleted post.

Cher also noted during her Twitter Q&A, “I’m Not Defending Us. Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’t Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone.”

Cher said she “doesn’t give a fk” about criticism and said “everyone” in her family has met Edwards. Their romance was sparked after meeting during Paris Fashion Week last month. Since then, she claims Edwards has treated her “like a [queen].”

Cher was previously married to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979.

Edwards was previously linked to Amber Rose, with whom he shares a 3-year-old son. The ex-couple broke up after three years of dating when he admitted to cheating on the former stripper. 

“I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes,” Rose wrote via her Instagram Stories in August 2021. “All 12 of y’all bums (The ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him,” she said of Edwards at the time.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

