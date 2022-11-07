Monday, November 7, 2022
HomeNews
News

Kim Burrell ‘Was Shot At’ and Received Death Threats After Anti-Gay Sermon | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

Kim Burrell

*Gospel singer and pastor Kim Burrell says she needed a protection detail after her controversial 2017 sermon about gay people.

During the sermon, Burrell was filmed preaching about “perverted” homosexuals and the message came days before her scheduled appearance on “Ellen.” In the video, Burrell asks anyone afflicted with the “homosexual spirit” to pray to God for deliverance. She then refers to homosexuality as a spirit of “delusion” as well as “confusion” before calling homosexuals “perverted.”

She also took aim at Bishop Eddie Long by making reference to his alleged homosexual activity.

In a new interview with the “We Sound Crazy” podcast, Burrell said the backlash resulted in her receiving death threats, Urban Hollywood 411 reports. 

READ MORE: Kim Burrell Apologies for Calling Out ‘Broke, Ugly’ People – Folks Still Pissed | WATCH

Kim Burrell
Kim Burrell performs onstage at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 2, 2017, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“That cancel culture thing increased right about then. I hadn’t heard of it before… I glory in those days because I was chosen to be put in that position, and I know God had a divine purpose for me. But I have not shared that I was shot at,” she said before recounting the 24/7 security she required in the aftermath of her remarks against gays.

“I had helicopters flying over my home. I had constables, sheriffs living outside of my house for seven days, when one would drive off, another [would arrive]. It was 24 hours,” she added. “The Muslim nation came to my church and there was security for 45 days, without me asking.”

Burrell said music icon Stevie Wonder offered to help.

“When all the news started going crazy, Stevie called me and said, ‘I don’t like what I’m hearing… I need you to come to me.’ He buys an airline ticket and me and my assistant flew to Stevie,” she said. “I went and hung out with Stevie for about two or three few days.”

Burrell claims the harassment is still ongoing.

“It is still going on. I still get death threats… after five years, six years. People still call and give hate mail, so much stuff. Believe it or not, it is still happening heavily,” Burrell said.

The full interview is below and Burrell discusses cancel culture at the 37:00 mark.

Previous articleFood Waste is a Huge Climate Problem – A New Candy is a Sweet Solution in Time for Halloween
Next articleSheila E. Says Prince ‘Pursued Me for a Long Lime’
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO