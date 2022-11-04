Friday, November 4, 2022
HomeMusicArtist Spotlight
Artist Spotlight

The Pulse of Entertainment: Saxophonist Merlon Devine Releases ‘Stirred’ Single from ‘Soul Jazz’ CD

By Dr. Eunice Moseley
0

Saxophonist Merlon Devine
Contemporary Jazz saxophonist Merlon Devine releases new single ‘Stirred’ from ‘Soul Jazz’ Album.

*“It’s from my heart,” said Contemporary Jazz saxophonist Merlon Devine about his eighth album “Soul Jazz.” “Everybody in my family sings…I found my voice through the sax. I imitate their voices.”

The album is now highlighting the third single “Stirred” produced by Matt Godina (keyboard and guitar) and featuring Godina, Kevin Stancil on bass and Lester Estelle, Jr. on drums.

“I wanted to get started on a new CD…Started in 2019 during the pandemic. I had time to write, and the songs were just coming,” said Devine who is one of nine siblings.

A preacher’s kid, Merlon is an Arkansas native that resides in the Maryland/Washington, DC area. He has a love for Gospel and R&B music, and it’s heard in his style of horn playing. As with most Contemporary Jazz saxophonists they can make their sax sing, well Merlon makes his rap, especially on the “Stirred” single.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Only 22-Year-Olds Want To Date 40-Year-Old La La Anthony – So She Says | Sexy Pics!

“I’m a Christian…I get a lot of inspiration out of that,” he told me when discussing his upbringing in the church.

Just finishing a tour of churches in October Merlon Devine is always putting his skills to use which also includes playing the keyboard and guitar. www.MerlonDevine.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations and Business Management Strategist and Consultant at Freelance Associates and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Timeswww.ThePulseofEntertainment.com EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 23rd year. Next events are coming to Los Angeles via Zoom Saturday, November 5, 2022. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Professional Industry Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and National Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $17,500 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email info@ThePulseofEntertainment.com.

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference

Previous articleTakeoff Update: Argument Over Crap Game and Basketball Led to Fatal Shooting
Dr. Eunice Moseleyhttp://www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com
Eunice Moseley is a syndicated columnist of The Pulse of Entertainment, which has an estimated syndicated readership of 1/4 million a week. She is also a PR/Media & Promotions consultant at her firm Freelance Associates (www.FreelanceAssociatesInc.com) located in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, is the founder and coordiantor of the 'Uplifting Minds II' Entertainment Conference (www.UpliftingMinds2.com) held annually in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, as well as, the Promotions Director (at-large) at The Baltimore Times.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO