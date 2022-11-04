*“It’s from my heart,” said Contemporary Jazz saxophonist Merlon Devine about his eighth album “Soul Jazz.” “Everybody in my family sings…I found my voice through the sax. I imitate their voices.”

The album is now highlighting the third single “Stirred” produced by Matt Godina (keyboard and guitar) and featuring Godina, Kevin Stancil on bass and Lester Estelle, Jr. on drums.

“I wanted to get started on a new CD…Started in 2019 during the pandemic. I had time to write, and the songs were just coming,” said Devine who is one of nine siblings.

A preacher’s kid, Merlon is an Arkansas native that resides in the Maryland/Washington, DC area. He has a love for Gospel and R&B music, and it’s heard in his style of horn playing. As with most Contemporary Jazz saxophonists they can make their sax sing, well Merlon makes his rap, especially on the “Stirred” single.

“I’m a Christian…I get a lot of inspiration out of that,” he told me when discussing his upbringing in the church.

Just finishing a tour of churches in October Merlon Devine is always putting his skills to use which also includes playing the keyboard and guitar. www.MerlonDevine.com

