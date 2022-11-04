Rapper Q-Tip Voices Support of Jewish Community, Kanye Responds

*Ye, previously known as Kanye West, wasted no time responding to rapper/producer Q-Tip after he voiced his support for the Jewish community.

Q-Tip took to Instagram earlier this month to share a post that read “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people”. The message came amid the backlash Ye is facing for publicly voicing his opposition to the Jews in media who he claims have wronged him.

As reported by MSN, West responded to Q-Tip, whom he described as one of his “heroes,” and recalled the beef the rapper had with filmmaker/actor Michael Rapaport over the Jewish director’s 2011 documentary about Q-Tip’s group A Tribe Called Quest.

“First one of my heroes Q Tip was mad at Michael Rapaport,” Yeezy wrote, adding, “Then Q tip post this while the #redmedia been trying to destroy my life Never meet your heroes.”

We reported previously that Kanye’s alleged anti-Semitic remarks have soured his business relationships with power players in entertainment and fashion.

The artist has been dropped by his talent agent Creative Artists Agency and Variety reports that MRC studio shelved Ye’s completed documentary. The move came after the rapper tweeted that he wanted to go “death con 3″ on Jewish people. Last month Ye was dropped by Adidas.

Most recently he lost another attorney in a $7 million lawsuit after he made it “unreasonably difficult” for her to continue.

The rapper is now without representation in the case after attorney Nina D. Boyajian from the law firm Greenberg Traurig resigned due to his antisemitic rants, Radar Online reports. She follows Camille Vasquez and Bob Cohen who previously dropped the hip-hop star.

Ye was recently escorted out of the Skechers headquarters in L.A. after showing up unannounced and uninvited, according to multiple reports.

According to Skechers representatives, via CNBC, when he pulled up, Ye was “engaged in unauthorized filming.” Two executives reportedly spoke to the hip-hop star before he was escorted out of the building.

It’s worth noting that Skechers was founded by Jewish businessman Robert Greenberg. His son Michael reportedly serves as company president, according to TMZ.

“Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West,” the company said in a statement. “We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech. The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”