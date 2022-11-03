Kanye West Dropped by Lawyer for Being ‘Unreasonably Difficult’

*Ye, previously known as Kanye West, has lost another attorney in a $7 million lawsuit after he made it “unreasonably difficult” for her to continue.

The rapper is now without representation in the case after attorney Nina D. Boyajian from the law firm Greenberg Traurig resigned due to his antisemitic rants, Radar Online reports. She follows Camille Vasquez and Bob Cohen who previously dropped the hip-hop star.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Boyajian informed the court she will be withdrawing as West’s lawyer because he “publicly made improper antisemitic remarks, resulting in his condemnation by and disassociation from various entities and persons that previously worked with or represented him.”

Boyajian noted that she is “unable to meaningfully communicate with [West] in order to represent them in this matter.”

READ MORE: Kanye West Apologizes to Jewish Community | Video

Boyajian said West had “made it unreasonably difficult to continue as their counsel.”

She went on to say that Ye was “further in breach of their obligations to defense counsel,” adding, “there is good cause to withdraw as counsel in this action, and defense counsel will be moving to withdraw.”

The lawsuit against Ye involves a production company named Phantom Labs which is suing the aritst for $7 million for unpaid fees related to multiple large-scale projects for West. As reported by RadarOnline, Kanye denied all allegations of wrongdoing in his response to the lawsuit. He said Phantom “failed to perform the services” it was suing for.

He said the company “performed so poorly that any further payment would be unreasonable and unfair.”

Per the RADAR report, West’s lawyer said, “There is an original contract between [Phantom] and [West],” but “the original contract with [Phantom] cannot be enforced because the parties substituted a new and different contract for the original, and all parties agreed, by words or conduct, to cancel the original contract and to substitute a new contract in its place.”

Ye is arguing that “there was no agreement, no meeting of the minds and/or no consideration for an agreement for payment of services already covered under separate agreements.”

West wants the lawsuit tossed claiming he is “not responsible or liable.”