Kanye Responds to Adidas as Wax Figure Removed and Apple Playlist Pulled

*Madame Tussauds in London issued a statement on Wednesday (Oct. 26) announcing plans to remove Kanye West’s statue from the main floor.

“Ye’s figure has been retired from the attraction floor to our archive. Each profile earns their place at Madame Tussauds London and we listen to our guests and the public on who they expect to see at the attraction,” a spokesperson for Madame Tussauds told BBC. The Kanye wax figure will reportedly be archived.

The move comes amid the fallout over Kanye’s controversial comments about Jewish people. On October 9, he tweeted that he would go “death con 3′ on ‘JEWISH PEOPLE.” Since then, he has gone on a tirade against the Jewish people who “control” Hollywood and the media.

His latest remarks have soured his business relationships with power players in entertainment and fashion. The artist has been dropped by his talent agent Creative Artists Agency and Variety reports that MRC studio shelved his completed documentary.

“I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me,” Ye had previously stated. After the company dropped him, Adidas said it owns the Yeezy design rights and announced plans to cease production of Yeezy products.

“Adidas is the sole owner of all design rights to existing products as well as previous and new colorways under the partnership,” the company said.

West on Wednesday issued a response to their statement, The Daily Mail reports.

“As to Adidas, you can start to make new designs for footwear, apparel and accessories immediately,” he wrote in a text to Quinn Emmanuel. West continued, “As to Gap, the non-compete expires December 15, 2022. You own the Yeezy name and all trademarks associated with Yeezy.”

On Thursday it was reported that Ye’s Essentials Playlist on Apple Music was removed. Additionally, his deal with Gap has fallen through, with the company saying in a statement: “Anti-Semitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values. On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination.”

Meanwhile, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek won’t remove Ye’s music from the platform.

In an interview with Reuters, Ek condemned the rapper’s comments about Jews but noted that his music doesn’t violate the streamer’s anti-hate policies.

“It’s really just his music, and his music doesn’t violate our policy,” Ek said. “It’s up to his label (Def Jam), if they want to take action or not.”