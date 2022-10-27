Thursday, October 27, 2022
Cardi B Claps Back at Madonna After Taking Offense to ‘Sex’ Book Post

By Ny MaGee
Cardi B and Madonna clash
Cardi B and Madonna / Getty/Twitter

*Madonna and Cardi B had a falling out over the weekend and it all started when the pop star hit up social media to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of her 1992 “Sex” book. 

“I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a Woman. I was called a whore, a witch a heretic and the devil,” Madonna wrote, adding a clown emoji. “Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball. You’re welcome bitches.”

Cardi B took issue with Madonna’s choice of words and she clapped back in a now-deleted post, EW reports. The rapper said she “literally [paid] this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her.” Cardi noted that Madonna could “make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth.”

Well — it seems the two women came together offline as Cardi later informed her fans that she and Madonna had a “beautiful” conversation. 

READ MORE: Madonna Says Her Son David Wears Her Dresses Better Than She Does

“I love you [Cardi B]!!” Madonna wrote. “Always have and always will.”

Cardi B also gave a shout to Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee, who tweeted that he was “on the phone with Madonna and Cardi” and listened “to both women share their perspective on the communication going on has broadened their love for each other.”

Madonna and Cardi B collaborated on the track “Champagne Rosé” which appears on Quavo’s “Quavo Huncho” album.

“I met my real life IDOL Madonna. I can’t even believe I performed at her event and it was the most meaningful performance ever,” Cardi B previously said of Madonna. “I grew up with my mom listening to Madonna for hours. I performed ‘Material Girl’ freshman year in High school, listen to her on all my photo shoots to have super confidence and always mentioned her in my interviews. The best part about it is she was everything i thought she would be a Liberal Kick ass feminist bitch. I’m soo happy.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

