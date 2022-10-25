Keke Wyatt Wants to Expand Her Family After Welcoming Baby #11

*Keke Wyatt revealed in the latest episode of TV One’s “Uncensored” that she wants to have a big family.

The songstress is mom to 11 children and when she welcomed son Ke’Zyah Jean In May — her second child with husband Zackariah Darring — Wyatt noted in an Instagram post that child is a “miracle” after he tested positive for a genetic disorder.

“Most of you are familiar with the challenges I faced during this pregnancy. My husband & I made the decision not to accept the Medical Specialist’s suggestion to terminate our baby early despite the positive trisomy 13 test results,” she wrote, as reported by Urban Hollywood 411.

We reported previously that prior to the baby’s birth, Wyatt disclosed that her unborn child had been disguised with trisomy 13, a rare genetic disorder. The announcement came during an emotional performance at the City Winery in March. She sang, “When the doctors told me that my son Rajjah had Leukemia cancer …I said Hallelujah. And recently I found out the doctor say my baby has Trisomy 13… Hallelujah.”

Several social media users reacted to the news with rude comments, prompting Wyatt to fire off a lengthy response on Instagram.

“I’d like to send a special prayer out for the rude, cruel people that took time out of their day to get on social media and make disparaging and morbid comments concerning my pregnancy,” Wyatt captioned a March 16, Instagram video of herself singing.

Meanwhile, during her TV One special that aired on Sunday, Wyatt noted that she loves being a mother.

“I always said when I was a little girl that I wanted a lot of children,” she shared. “I’m up at 11, so we’ll see what the rest brings of life. I think I’m going to do one more. I keep saying, one more, one more.”

Wyatt added, “If I wasn’t a mommy, I don’t think I’d be who I am today.”

She continued, “I started my career with a child, and I’m still in my career with 11 kids, after [advisors] told me, ‘if you have a baby, you’re not going to be able to do what you need to do. You can’t travel and you can’t do such and such.’ I said okay. My mother looked at me in my eyes and she said, ‘Baby, you can do whatever you want to do, with our without a baby.’”