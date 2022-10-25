Tuesday, October 25, 2022
HomeNews
News

Keke Wyatt Wants to Expand Her Family After Welcoming Baby #11

By Ny MaGee
0

KeKe Wyatt
Keke Wyatt attends 2019 Black Music Honors – Arrivals at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 5, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

*Keke Wyatt revealed in the latest episode of TV One’s “Uncensored” that she wants to have a big family.

The songstress is mom to 11 children and when she welcomed son Ke’Zyah Jean In May — her second child with husband Zackariah Darring — Wyatt noted in an Instagram post that child is a “miracle” after he tested positive for a genetic disorder.

“Most of you are familiar with the challenges I faced during this pregnancy. My husband & I made the decision not to accept the Medical Specialist’s suggestion to terminate our baby early despite the positive trisomy 13 test results,” she wrote, as reported by Urban Hollywood 411

We reported previously that prior to the baby’s birth, Wyatt disclosed that her unborn child had been disguised with trisomy 13, a rare genetic disorder. The announcement came during an emotional performance at the City Winery in March. She sang, “When the doctors told me that my son Rajjah had Leukemia cancer …I said Hallelujah. And recently I found out the doctor say my baby has Trisomy 13… Hallelujah.”

READ MORE: Keke Wyatt Goes Viral with Twerking Video | Watch

Keke Wyatt and husband
Keke Wyatt and husband (Zackariah David Darring)

Several social media users reacted to the news with rude comments, prompting Wyatt to fire off a lengthy response on Instagram.

“I’d like to send a special prayer out for the rude, cruel people that took time out of their day to get on social media and make disparaging and morbid comments concerning my pregnancy,” Wyatt captioned a March 16, Instagram video of herself singing.

Meanwhile, during her TV One special that aired on Sunday, Wyatt noted that she loves being a mother. 

“I always said when I was a little girl that I wanted a lot of children,” she shared. “I’m up at 11, so we’ll see what the rest brings of life. I think I’m going to do one more. I keep saying, one more, one more.”

Wyatt added, “If I wasn’t a mommy, I don’t think I’d be who I am today.”

She continued, “I started my career with a child, and I’m still in my career with 11 kids, after [advisors] told me, ‘if you have a baby, you’re not going to be able to do what you need to do. You can’t travel and you can’t do such and such.’ I said okay. My mother looked at me in my eyes and she said, ‘Baby, you can do whatever you want to do, with our without a baby.’”

Previous articleAmanda Seales Weighs-in on Ye’s Drama and Adidas’ Action on Today’s ‘Tamron Hall’ | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO