Tuesday, October 25, 2022
‘Cosby Show’ Actor Joseph C. Phillips Joins Clark Atlanta University’s Faculty

By Ny MaGee
Joseph C. Phillips
Joseph C. Phillips (Photo by John Sciulli/WireImage for Plan A Creative Media) *** Local Caption ***

*Joseph C. Phillips, best known for playing Lt. Martin Kendall on the hit series “The Cosby Show,” has joined Clark Atlanta University (CAU) as a professor in Theatre and Communication Studies.

“Joseph brings a wealth of awe-inspiring talent, meaningful engagement in the community, and a portfolio of informed, decisive commentary to the University,” said President Dr. George T. French Jr. “We anticipate that he will inspire independent thinking, civic responsibility, and a passion for interdisciplinary learning in our students—which aligns perfectly with our mantra to “lift our community by lifting our voices.”

Per a news release, Phillips received the BFA in acting in 1983 from the acting conservatory at New York University after transferring from the University of the Pacific as a communications major. He has served as a fellow at the Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian College; the Abraham Lincoln Fellow at the Claremont Institute; and the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas, where he designed, wrote the curriculum, and taught a seven-week course titled “Black Conservatism in America.”

Phillips is the author of “He Talk Like a White Boy” and also served as a commentator for NPR and American Urban Radio Network. He wrote a syndicated weekly column titled “The Way I See It” that promoted conservative views and worked as the director of the State Board of the California African American Museum.

READ MORE: ‘Cosby Show’ Alum Joseph C. Phillips to Bill: ‘Please Go Live a Quiet Country Life’

Joseph C. Phillips
Joseph C. Phillips on HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER – “It Was the Worst Day of My Life”  (Mitch Haaseth via Getty Images)

His feature film credits include starring roles in “Strictly Business,” “Let’s Talk About Sex,” and “Midnight Blue.” He also starred in many theatrical productions including the Broadway production of “Six Degrees of Separation” and the Kennedy Center and American Playhouse productions of “A Raisin in the Sun.”

As reported by Yahoo, when Phillips wrote on Facebook that he is “loving” his new job at CAU, one person commented on Twitter: “Isn’t Joseph C Phillips [sic] super conservative? Is an HBCU a place for that commentary?”

Another person commented, “Considering his political past (maybe even present), this is an interesting move.”

It seems many folks take issue with Phillips’ political beliefs, with social media users noting that conservatism has no place at uber-liberal HBCU campuses such as CAU.

Do you agree? Sound off in the comments.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

