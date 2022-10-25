Adidas Terminates Partnership with Ye | VIDEO

*(CNN) — Adidas had ended its partnership with Kanye West, officially known as Ye, with “immediate effect.”

In a statement Tuesday, the sportswear maker said it “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech” and said that his recent comments were ‘unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.”

Adidas said they violated the company’s “values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

Sales and production of his Yeezy branded products have stopped as well as payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas said it will take a €250 million hit to its fourth-quarter sales.

