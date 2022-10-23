Man Charged With Killing Jam Master Jay to Face Trial – He Allegedly Admitted to the Murder

*Prosecutors now say they have evidence implicating Karl Jordan Jr. in the murder of Jam Master Jay. The evidence the prosecutors plan to submit in the murder trial is actually an alleged confession by Jordan himself. A witness says Jordan admitted to the crime in a conversation.

Jordan and Ronald Washington were charged with the murder of Jam Master Jay (real name Jason Mizell) and who was a Run-DMC member. The Jam Master Jay murder trial is set to begin on February 20, 2023. If convicted, Jordan and Washington face up to life in prison, reports AllHipHop.com.

“Jordan would often comment to Witness 5 that he had killed people, insinuating that he had killed Mizell,” prosecutors said. “On one occasion, Jordan threatened Witness 5 with a gun and stated in substance that he would kill Witness 5 like he had killed Mizell.”

Apart from Witness 5, other witnesses have also been lined up to testify about the link between the two men accused of the murder. According to prosecutors, Washington lamented the murder charges in a 2020 phone call. In the phone call, Washington referred to Jordan as his “little man.”

Prosecutors further stated that The government will elicit testimony from mutual associates of Washington and Jordan to help explain the nature of their relationship.

“Specifically, Washington was feared in Hollis, Queens and was known for possessing firearms, committing armed robberies and engaging in narcotics trafficking, often as an enforcer or security for traffickers,” they added. “Indeed, one of the government witnesses who was with Washington on the day of Mizell’s murder (Witness 1) aided and abetted armed robberies committed by Washington.”

“Younger individuals in the neighborhood who were becoming involved in criminal activity, such as Jordan, respected and looked up to Washington as a ‘big homie’ due to his reputation. Shortly before Mizell’s murder, and after Washington returned to Hollis after serving a ten-year sentence in Baltimore, Maryland for narcotics trafficking, he and Jordan would work out and otherwise consort together.”

Additionally, it has been revealed that Jordan and Jam Master Jay were engaged in drug deals together.

“Witness testimony will also establish that Jordan was involved in narcotics trafficking and firearms offenses at that time, and that Jordan had previously asked that Mizell ‘put him on,’ or allow Jordan to participate in narcotics trafficking with Mizell,” lawyers disclosed. “Mizell had subsequently provided Jordan with a small quantity of cocaine to determine if Jordan could handle selling larger quantities.”

It has also been established through the help of another witness that Jordan allegedly had the same type of pistol used to shoot Jam Master Jay.

“Jordan was selling approximately 20-30 grams of cocaine per day and frequently carried a firearm,” prosecutors said, referring to the murder weapon associated with Jordan. “Both Jordan and Witness 2 would secrete drugs and firearms in a van parked outside of [redacted] in Queens, where Jordan lived. Per Witness 2, a .40 caliber pistol used to be hidden in the van, and that same firearm went missing around the time of Mizell’s murder—notably, Mizell (who at the time was 37) was shot with a .40 caliber pistol.”

Attorneys also added, “Witness 2 also noted that Washington and Jordan were not ‘cool’ after Mizell’s murder based on Witness 2’s personal observations of the two of them together. Washington also stole a pellet gun from Witness 2 that Witness 2 believed Washington used to commit robberies, and Witness 2 saw Washington with firearms on numerous occasions around the time of Mizell’s murder. Notably, Witness 1 will also testify that Witness 1 observed Washington procure a pellet gun from Witness 2 prior to Mizell’s killing.”