‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition’ Cast Announced by BET: Ray J, Amber Rose, Joseline and More

*Are y’all here for this? BET announced the new cast for “College Hill: Celebrity Edition” and it’s sure to bring in the drama.

This new season will include Ray J, returning from the first season, Amber Rose, Joseline Hernandez, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Parker McKenna Posey, Iman Shumpert, Kwaylon “BlameItOnKway” Rogers, and O’Ryan Browner. These 8 celebrities will enroll at Alabama State University and complete the courses to earn a certificate of completion.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Edmonds Entertainment and This Way Out Media for the second season return of the hit reality series ‘COLLEGE HILL: CELEBRITY EDITION,’” said Tiffany Lea Williams, Executive Vice President of BET Unscripted Programming. “We couldn’t be prouder to film on the campus of HBCU Alabama State University (ASU), which is steeped in a rich legacy of producing academic excellence within the Black community. We have a new class of celebrities ready to hit the books and embrace campus life. This season we are in Montgomery, Alabama which provides us the unique opportunity to highlight our history and call attention to the importance and power of the community’s role in civic engagement across the country.”

The new season is currently filming and will premiere in 2023. Thoughts?

