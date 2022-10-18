Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Christina Milian and Cast of ‘Step Up’ Talk Season 3 on Starz | Watch EUR Exclusive

By Ny MaGee
Step Up
Step Up / series poster

*We caught up with Christina Milian and the cast of ”Step Up” now in its third season and on a new network after previously streaming on YouTube.

The third season of the series, inspired by the Lionsgate film franchise, launched on October 16 on Starz. “Step Up 3” stars Milian as Collette Jones, the role originated by the late Naya Rivera. Ne-Yo also returns in his co-starring role as Sage Odom. The series also stars Faizon Love, Eric Graise, Terayle Hill, Enrique Murciano and Tricia Helfer.

The hit franchise follows the drama, scandalous romance, betrayals and rivalries told through the intersection of the worlds of music and dance within a highly sought-after performance empire.

Check out the trailer below.

READ MORE: Christina Milian Cast to Replace Naya Rivera in Starz’s ‘Step Up’ Series

We reported previously that Christina Milian was tapped to take over Rivera’s role, as the late actress starred in the first two seasons. This season the show will pay tribute to Rivera, who was found dead in July 2020, nearly a week after she disappeared during a boating outing in Ventura County, California, with her young son. She was 33. 

Here’s the logline for the “Step Up: “Welcome to High Water” — As the label’s talent roster grows, High Water founder and megastar Sage Odom (Ne-Yo) faces murder charges, financial ruin and powerful political enemies. His partner in business and in love, Collette Jones (Milian) struggles to maintain their image as she balances a nationwide tour and stepping out of her role as the woman behind the empire all while carrying a secret that threatens to ruin it all.

EUR’s Ny MaGee caught up with Christina, Terrence, Terayle, Kendra, Rosie, and Jade to dish about the new season and what fans can expect. Check out my exclusive conversation with the cast, as well as series creator/executive producer Holly Sorensen and choreographer Jamaica Craft, via the clips below.

The third season of “Step Up” is now streaming on the Starz app.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

