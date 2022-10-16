Sunday, October 16, 2022
Stockton Serial Killer Suspect (Wesley Brownlee) was Out ‘HUNTING’ When Police Arrested Him | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
*An arrest has been made in the serial killings in Stockton California, authorities announced Saturday. The string of killings occurred in Stockton with one killing happening in Oakland.

Stockton police said they received a lot of tips from the community that led them to the 43-year-old suspect, Wesley Brownlee. Investigators were watching Brownlee’s movements and followed him as he was driving around 2 a.m. Saturday.

They “determined early this morning he was on a mission to kill. He was out hunting,” Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said during a press release Saturday afternoon. “We are sure we stopped another killing,” McFadden said.

This report continues below the IG embed.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Chlöe Bailey is in Disharmony with Her Parents But is So Thankful for Having ‘Godmother Shermay’

The suspect has a criminal history, Chief McFadden said, but added he was unsure of the extent of what history or with which agencies, according to CNN. The police chief did not share a motive in the killings.

Stockton police previously said they believe five homicides in the city between July 8 and September 27 were related. All five victims were alone and were shot either in the evening or early morning hours, authorities have said. Four of the victims were Hispanic men ranging from 21 to 54 years old and the fifth was a 35-year-old White man.

And two predawn shootings from 2021 were also tied to the string of attacks, police said earlier this month: a fatal April 10, 2021, shooting of a 40-year-old Hispanic man in Oakland and an April 16, 2021, shooting in Stockton of a 46-year-old Black woman who survived.

What we know about the killings
Authorities announced last week the reward for information leading to an arrest was raised to $115,000. Tips from the community helped police catch the suspect, officials said in Saturday’s news conference.

“To the community, thank you for everything that you’ve done. Thank you for stepping up, thank you for exercising your voice, thank you for submitting the hundreds of tips that have come in on a daily basis,” Stockton Mayor Kevin J. Lincoln said.

“This could not have been done, and today would not have been possible without you,” the mayor added.

San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said deputy district attorneys are currently reviewing evidence “as we speak” and are working to determine the charges the office will pursue.

Brownlee was being held in the county jail without bail, according to jail records from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon, Salazar said. There will be another news conference afterward, where officials will announce the charges, the district attorney added.

Fisher Jack

