Saturday, October 15, 2022
Brittney Griner’s HORRIBLE Russian Jail Conditions Revealed

By Fisher Jack
*Jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner is undergoing a brutal Russian detainment. According to a report from Radar Online, the Olympic champion is suffering tough conditions while imprisoned in a pre-trial detention center.

As previously reported, the 31-year-old WNBA star was arrested by Russian authorities back in March of this year on drug smuggling charges. She was subsequently sentenced to 9 years in prison.

Brittney Griner has an appeal hearing scheduled for the 25th of this month. Reportedly, Griner’s lawyer Alexandr D. Boykov released the conditions of her prison stay. Boykov says his client is currently in a “nightmare” pre-trial detention center named Correctional Colony No.1 and is serving her time in brutal conditions.

Reports state the penal colony, located 1hr outside of Moscow, forces inmates to remain in their “tiny” cells 23hrs out of the day, only allowing 1hr outside for a walk around the courtyard. Additionally, Boykov says that the detention center only allows showers twice per week. As far as Griner’s mental health, her lawyer says he’s previously found her in “better conditions,” despite having two English-speaking bunkmates.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Not Fair! 🙁 Young Thug's Lawyer Says it's Unjust That Rapper 'Rots' in Jail

 

“She is not yet absolutely convinced that America will be able to take her home,” Attorney Boykov says, who last spoke to his client on October 11.

He added: “She is very worried about what the price of that will be, and she is afraid that she will have to serve the whole sentence here in Russia.”

Brittney Griner detained in Russia
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 06: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury during the first half in Game Four of the 2021 WNBA semifinals at Footprint Center on October 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Griner is set to remain in the pre-trial detention center until she files her appeal against the Russian court’s August guilty verdict, reports RadarOnline. Meanwhile, Boykov revealed his client is skeptical her verdict will be reversed and is more concerned about the conditions she will face in the new prison following her appeal.

“Perhaps the verdict will somehow be changed and, perhaps, the sentence will be reduced, because the decision taken by the first court is very different from judicial practice,” Boykov explained.

“Considering all the circumstances, taking into account my client’s personality traits and her admission of guilt, such a verdict should be absolutely impossible.”

Fisher Jack

