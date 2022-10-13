Thursday, October 13, 2022
HomeNews
News

Teenager and His Brother, 6, Drown in Flooded Canal After Hurricane Ian

By Ny MaGee
0

brother die from drowning
Tahjir Burrowes and Tahjon Burrowes / GoFundMe

*A Florida mother has been left heartbroken and devastated after her two sons were killed in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. 

According to multiple reports, Lachera Burrowes was not aware that her six-year-old Tahjir Burrowes, who suffered from severe autism, had wandered out of their home on Oct. 5 and headed for a hurricane-flooded canal, as reported by Today.

Burrowes said the boy was drawn to water and was able to leave the property undetected after the storm destroyed the fence around the family home. When Tahjir’s older bother Tahjon, 17, realized he was missing, he went searching for him on foot while Lachera jumped in her car and drove to the canal.

When she got there and saw nothing she called the police. Hours passed before a detective arrived at her home and delivered the tragic news that both her boys had drowned in a nearby flooded canal.  

READ MORE: Floating Cars, Submerged Buildings and NO Power – Floridians Speak on the Wrath of Hurricane Ian

Burrowes said Tahjon likely jumped in the water to save his little brother. I don’t know if one could be without the other. He could not stand there and not jump in,” she said.

Burrowes is a single mother who lived with her three sons and her mother. According to Today, Tahjir, who was non-verbal, was diagnosed with autism when at age 3. 

“He couldn’t talk. He couldn’t comprehend certain things. He wasn’t potty trained,” she said, noting that Tahjon was protective of his little brother. 

“I have so many pictures of Tahjir in his arms, in his bed, all over him,” Burrowes added.

“Tahjon was like the best big brother in the world. Tahjon was, there’s no words. I can’t,” she said. “I really miss him.”

The family launched a GoFundMe to raise funds to cover funeral costs. The grieving mother intends to bury the brothers side by side.

“I know I’m going to be crying forever, but there are some really good memories I have,” Burrowes said. “I have more good memories than anything else.”

Previous articleLifetime Drops First Look Photo of Patti LaBelle and Keshia Knight Pulliam in ‘A New Orleans Noel’
Next articleFamily of Breonna Taylor Discuss Police Shooting on ‘Red Table Talk’ | Video
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO