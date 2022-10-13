Teenager and His Brother, 6, Drown in Flooded Canal After Hurricane Ian

*A Florida mother has been left heartbroken and devastated after her two sons were killed in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

According to multiple reports, Lachera Burrowes was not aware that her six-year-old Tahjir Burrowes, who suffered from severe autism, had wandered out of their home on Oct. 5 and headed for a hurricane-flooded canal, as reported by Today.

Burrowes said the boy was drawn to water and was able to leave the property undetected after the storm destroyed the fence around the family home. When Tahjir’s older bother Tahjon, 17, realized he was missing, he went searching for him on foot while Lachera jumped in her car and drove to the canal.

When she got there and saw nothing she called the police. Hours passed before a detective arrived at her home and delivered the tragic news that both her boys had drowned in a nearby flooded canal.

Burrowes said Tahjon likely jumped in the water to save his little brother. “I don’t know if one could be without the other. He could not stand there and not jump in,” she said.

Burrowes is a single mother who lived with her three sons and her mother. According to Today, Tahjir, who was non-verbal, was diagnosed with autism when at age 3.

“He couldn’t talk. He couldn’t comprehend certain things. He wasn’t potty trained,” she said, noting that Tahjon was protective of his little brother.

“I have so many pictures of Tahjir in his arms, in his bed, all over him,” Burrowes added.

“Tahjon was like the best big brother in the world. Tahjon was, there’s no words. I can’t,” she said. “I really miss him.”

The family launched a GoFundMe to raise funds to cover funeral costs. The grieving mother intends to bury the brothers side by side.

“I know I’m going to be crying forever, but there are some really good memories I have,” Burrowes said. “I have more good memories than anything else.”