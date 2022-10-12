Murder Suspect in South Carolina Captured | Video

*Deputies from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man wanted for the murder of five people in South Carolina.

James Douglas Drayton, 24, of Spartanburg, S.C., was captured in Burke County after a robbery at Taylor Bros. X-Press on U.S. 25 north of Waynesboro, WRDW reports.

The mass murder of five people occurred Sunday at a home on Bobo Street in Inman, S.C., per the report.

“Investigators from the Spartanburg Sheriff’s Office traveled to our county where they interviewed Drayton and received a full confession to the mass murder of the 5 individuals in Inman,” the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday in a statement.

Per the outlet, the coroner has released the names of four of the victims so far:

37-year-old Thomas Anderson, of Bobo Drive.

32-year-old Adam Morley, of Bobo Drive.

59-year-old Mark Hewitt, who was staying at the house at the time of the incident.

19-year-old Roman Christean Megael Rocha, who was staying at the home. Rocha was the victim who passed away during surgery following the incident.

Drayton allegedly told authorities he had been using methamphetamine and hadn’t slept in four days. He also gave specific details about the fatal shooting of the victims.

Drayton has been charged with five counts of murder and if convicted he faces the death penalty.

Investigators had previously received complaints about “people hallucinating” at the home where the killings occurred, according to the report.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever win the war on drugs, but that ain’t got nothing to do with the fight we’re gonna bring to you,” said Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright.

“God still loves us even if we make dumb choices,” Wright added.