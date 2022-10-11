Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Stepdaughter of Rapper Fabolous Calls Him ‘Bitter’ and ‘Manipulative

By Ny MaGee
Fabolous
Rapper Fabolous attends the PrettyLittleThing x Karl Kani event at Nightingale Plaza on May 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

*The stepdaughter of rapper Fabolous has called him out for his seemingly phony antics online when it comes to his dynamic with his family. 

It all started when the hip-hop star posted a photo on Instagram of his youngest child Journey Isabella, who turned 2 years old on Oct. 10. In his birthday tribute to the child, Fab wrote: “I named you Journey because that’s really what it’s been,” the caption began.

“Might not know when you going thru it, but you’ll get it at the end I don’t believe you can have faith unless you trust the JOURNEY. You have taught me that so I look at you with understanding & love. Your life assures it will all add up… 10 • 10 • 2020 Happy Bday Journey Jackson,” the message continued. 

Fab’s stepdaughter, Taina Williams, wasted no time replying to the post. She hit up Fab’s Instagram comments and accused him of ignoring her and only acknowledging his sons, whom she claims he manipulates.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fabolous (@myfabolouslife)

“This post is hilarious,” wrote Williams. “‘Might not know when you going thru it, but you’ll get it at the end’ Is Translation for = I haven’t taken care of my daughter in almost a year & don’t even ask about her well-being because IDC & I’m bitter & I’m only a father to my two beautiful sons who I can manipulate. Stop playing with the internet.”

Check out her full response below:

Fabolous called out by tepdaughter

As reported by Blavity, Journey is the youngest of three children that the artist shares with his stylist ex-girlfriend, Emily Bustamante. The pair also have two sons — Johan and Jonas Jackson, ages 14 and 7.

The former couple’s past tumultuous relationship was well-documented over the years. In 2018, Fabolous was indicted on four felonies for assaulting Emily. His lawyer at the time, Alberto Ebanks, denied all the accusations against his client and previously told Billboard, “I’ve known Fab close to 20 years and believe he is incapable of engaging in the alleged conduct.”

