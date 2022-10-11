Janet Jackson and Her Niece Paris Jackson Reunite for Fashion Week | Photos

*Janet Jackson posted a rare photo of herself and her niece Paris Jackson together in France.

The music icon shared the photo in a post on Instagram Friday, showing the two sitting pretty together at a party for fashion week.

“So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson,” Janet captioned the image. Paris responded with a black heart emoji, PEOPLE reports.

The photo appears to be the first public gathering of the two together since a 2009 memorial for Paris’ father, the late King of Pop Michael Jackson. Word on the curb is that Janet and Paris’ relationship has been tense over the years due to fighting within the Jackson family over money.

Check out Janet and Paris’ latest photo below that has their fans going wild.

In 2018, Jackson fans slammed Paris online for not joining other family members at the Billboard Music Awards where Janet received the Icon honor.

“No one from my mgmt reached out to me about attending billboards or about the award, and no one from my family did either. I had absolutely no idea until y’all spammed with hatred,” Paris stated on her Instagram Story after the event, PEOPLE reports.

Paris only previously wanted the haters and trolls on social media to not “tell me/demand/try to control how I handle my relationship with the people in my life, specifically my family,” she wrote in a post.