Monday, October 10, 2022
Leslie Jones Admits to Having a Crush on Suge Knight in High School | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

Leslie Jones had a crush on Suge Knight
Leslie Jones and Suge Knight / Getty

*Leslie Jones has revealed her crush on Suge Knight when she was in high school with the Death Row Records co-founder. 

“When I went to high school with Suge Knight, first of all, I was in love with him because he looked like one of the DeBarges,” she explained in a new interview with DJ Whoo Kid on his show Whooarmy Live.  “So, I was in f****** love with him. He had that long a** Jheri curl. He was not f******* with me, but he would be nice to me ‘cause I was Coach Carpenter’s teacher aide,” Jones continued. 

She added, “One day, he came in there, smiled and winked at me and I thought I was gonna have a motherf****** conniption.”

Jones, 55, also revealed that she once got into an argument with her cousin because Suge liked her instead of Jones. 

READ MORE: Ex-Cop Says Suge Knight Saved Bobby Brown from Murderous Drug Dealer [VIDEO]

Leslie Jones - (AP-CNN)
Leslie Jones – (AP-CNN)

“He liked my cousin, and I was so mad,” Jones shared. “I didn’t speak to my cousin for a month because Suge liked her. And I was like, ‘That’s f***** up. You know I was in love with him.”

She continued, “Why would you take him from me?’ And she was like, ‘Bi***, I literally don’t want him. I don’t wanna f*** with him! Are you stupid?’”

While Jones was certainly smitten with Knight, she described him as the “same big a** bully” he has become known as over the years in the music industry. 

Watch Jones’ full remarks in the YouTube clip below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

