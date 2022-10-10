Leslie Jones Admits to Having a Crush on Suge Knight in High School | Video

*Leslie Jones has revealed her crush on Suge Knight when she was in high school with the Death Row Records co-founder.

“When I went to high school with Suge Knight, first of all, I was in love with him because he looked like one of the DeBarges,” she explained in a new interview with DJ Whoo Kid on his show Whooarmy Live. “So, I was in f****** love with him. He had that long a** Jheri curl. He was not f******* with me, but he would be nice to me ‘cause I was Coach Carpenter’s teacher aide,” Jones continued.

She added, “One day, he came in there, smiled and winked at me and I thought I was gonna have a motherf****** conniption.”

Jones, 55, also revealed that she once got into an argument with her cousin because Suge liked her instead of Jones.

READ MORE: Ex-Cop Says Suge Knight Saved Bobby Brown from Murderous Drug Dealer [VIDEO]

“He liked my cousin, and I was so mad,” Jones shared. “I didn’t speak to my cousin for a month because Suge liked her. And I was like, ‘That’s f***** up. You know I was in love with him.”

She continued, “Why would you take him from me?’ And she was like, ‘Bi***, I literally don’t want him. I don’t wanna f*** with him! Are you stupid?’”

While Jones was certainly smitten with Knight, she described him as the “same big a** bully” he has become known as over the years in the music industry.

Watch Jones’ full remarks in the YouTube clip below.