Inglewood (CA) Mayor James Butts Faces Planned Legal Claim as Activists Demand Apology

An attorney representing a high school student challenges the mayor's denial, seeks City Hall surveillance footage and announces plans for a government claim over an alleged September incident.

Inglewood, CA Mayor James T. Butts speaks at a September 2026 press conference – screenshot

*Inglewood (California) Mayor James T. Butts Jr. is facing a planned legal claim over allegations involving a female high school student, while civil rights activists are demanding a public apology from the mayor.

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In an October 27 press release, attorney Jason Glasgow, representing the student, challenged Butts’ previous denials and accused city officials of misleading the public about whether a complaint had been made.

Glasgow also claims surveillance video of the September 15 incident exists but has not been released by the city.

Meanwhile, Najee Ali, director of Project Islamic Hope, says the mayor owes community activists an apology for publicly attacking their credibility.

Butts has strongly denied the underlying allegation, calling it false and politically motivated.

Illustration depicts legal controversy surrounding Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. – via eurAI

Student’s Attorney Announces Planned Legal Claim

Glasgow represents a female Inglewood High School student identified as Jane Doe to protect her privacy. The student alleges Butts touched her inappropriately during a group photograph at the September 15 Votechella event outside Inglewood City Hall.

“We want to correct any impression that the family delayed in coming forward,” Glasgow said in his October 27 statement.

According to the attorney, the student reported the incident to school district staff and city officials that evening.

Glasgow further alleges that Butts visited the student’s family home with the city clerk that night and apologized to the student and her father.

EURweb has not independently verified the alleged apology.

The attorney also argues that California Penal Code Section 149, concerning unlawful assaults by public officers acting under color of authority, could apply to the mayor’s alleged conduct.

That is Glasgow’s legal position, not a finding by prosecutors or a court. No criminal charge has been confirmed.

Glasgow’s press release states that the student is filing a government claim against Butts and the City of Inglewood. However, the release does not establish that the claim has already been formally submitted.

Ali’s separate statement describes the claim as reportedly filed. EURweb has not independently confirmed a completed filing.

Illustration depicts disputed City Hall video and delayed records request – via eurAI

Attorney Says City Hall Video Has Not Been Released

Glasgow also alleges that video footage of the incident exists in the city’s possession.

“The video exists and has not been produced,” the attorney stated.

According to Glasgow, his office submitted a public records request September 30, but the city subsequently extended its response deadline to November 6.

He questioned the delay and demanded the immediate release of the footage.

Glasgow also requested that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department handle any investigation, arguing that the Inglewood Police Department investigating its own mayor presents a potential conflict of interest.

The existence and contents of the alleged surveillance footage have not been independently verified by EURweb.

In earlier original reporting, EURweb obtained a signed witness statement from Akia Jackson, who described seeing the mayor’s hand move down the student’s back during the photograph.

Jackson also reported seeing the student twist away from the mayor’s arm.

Her account does not independently establish criminal wrongdoing.

The witness statement provides an additional account of the encounter, but the allegations remain disputed and have not been established by an independent investigation.

Najee Ali

Najee Ali Demands Apology From Mayor Butts

In a separate October 27 media advisory, Ali called on Butts to apologize to the activists he previously accused of spreading false allegations.

“We believe Mayor Butts owes a public apology to the community activists whose credibility he questioned while we were advocating for a young woman who came forward with serious allegations,” Ali said.

At a September 21 news conference, Butts described the allegations as “baseless, unsourced, and completely false.”

He also accused activists of defamation and announced cease-and-desist demands against several individuals.

As EURweb previously reported, Butts said there was no documented complaint against him and maintained that the controversy was politically motivated.

Glasgow’s new statement disputes that account, asserting that the student reported the incident on September 15.

The mayor’s earlier denial remains unchanged in the public record.

Ali and a coalition of community activists are also calling on Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman to open a criminal investigation into the allegations against Butts. The demand adds to attorney Jason Glasgow’s separate request for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the alleged September 15 incident.

The coalition has scheduled a press conference for Wednesday, October 28, at 9 a.m. outside Inglewood City Hall, 1 W. Manchester Blvd. The event is sponsored by Project Islamic Hope, the Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable and other community leaders.

Illustration depicts EURweb seeking comment from Inglewood Mayor Butts – via eurAI

EURweb Seeks Mayor’s Response Before Publication

EURweb contacted Mayor Butts’ office October 27 and left a voicemail with his executive assistant, Maria Barba, requesting responses to three questions.

The questions concerned the attorney’s allegations and planned legal claim, the reported City Hall surveillance footage, and Ali’s demand for a public apology.

EURweb informed the mayor’s office that the story was scheduled for publication that day.

No response had been received by publication time.

The allegations remain disputed, and the available evidence has not established whether unlawful contact occurred.

The central unanswered questions include whether the government claim has been formally filed, what the surveillance footage shows and whether an independent investigation is underway.

Mayor James Butts

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