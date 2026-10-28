Tayo Fatunla’s Historic Portrait Collection unveiled at Lagos Baptist Academy’s 171st Founders’ Day Celebration

The award-winning British-Nigerian illustrator celebrates his alma mater's legacy with portraits honoring past alumni leaders and the school's first African principal.

Mr. Olumide Ajomale BAOSAS Global president by Tayo Fatunla

*The 171st Founders’ Day Celebration of Lagos Baptist Academy, Nigeria, was not merely an event, but a truly memorable and befitting tribute to the enduring legacy of the great Alma Mater.

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The successful planning and excellent execution of this historic celebration, held at Baptist Academy, Lagos, was led by the Baptist Academy Old Students’ Association (BAOSA), bringing together alumni, students, staff, and distinguished guests in a remarkable display of unity and pride.

Lagos Baptist Academy, one of the Baptist Mission Schools owned by the Nigerian Baptist Convention, was founded in 1855 and is located in Obanikoro, Lagos. For over a century and a half, the institution has distinguished itself as a centre of academic excellence, character development, and leadership, producing generations of outstanding professionals and community leaders.

Speaking on the significance of the occasion, Mr Olumide Ajomale, Global President of the Baptist Academy Old Students Association (BAOSA) Worldwide, noted:

“The Founders’ Day celebration each year is usually a homecoming for old students to celebrate their Alma Mater while giving present students an inspiration to draw from.”

BAOSA PRESIDENTS and First African principal of Lagos Baptist Academy produced illustrated posters by TAYO Fatunla

The 171st Founders’ Day celebration commemorated more than a century and a half of educational heritage through a series of ceremonies, thanksgiving activities, alumni engagements, and development projects. The event reflected the school’s enduring motto, “Deo Duce” (God Leading Us Through the Ages), which has guided generations of students since the institution’s inception.

One of the major highlights of this year’s celebration was the unveiling and commissioning of several projects. Among them was the installation of ten portraits of past BAOSA presidents in the school’s Heritage Room. The portraits were produced by renowned comic artist and illustrator Tayo Fatunla, a distinguished alumnus who studied Fine Art at Baptist Academy.

Drawing inspiration from his award-winning Our Roots illustrated feature, each portrait was accompanied by a concise historical profile detailing the president’s tenure, achievements, and contributions to the Baptist Academy Old Students’ Association. Together, the collection creates a valuable visual and historical record that preserves the leadership legacy of BAOSA for future generations.

The Heritage Room also houses the portraits of the school’s missionary founders, a series likewise produced by Tayo Fatunla and commissioned for the 170th Founders’ Day Anniversary in 2025. The addition of the BAOSA presidents’ gallery further enriches the room’s role as a repository of Baptist Academy’s history, celebrating both the institution’s founding figures and the alumni leaders who have contributed to its continued growth and development.

This carefully curated body of work serves as both an educational resource and an enduring tribute to the men and women whose vision, leadership, and commitment have helped shape the rich heritage of Baptist Academy over its 171-year history.

In addition, Tayo Fatunla also produced commemorative portraits of Reverend J. A. Adegbite, the first African Principal of Baptist Academy, and Mr Olumide Ajomale, the current Global President of BAOSA. These works now form part of the school’s growing heritage collection, celebrating individuals whose leadership and service have contributed significantly to the institution’s development.

The 171st Founders’ Day celebrations not only honoured the rich history of Baptist Academy but also reinforced the bond between past and present students, ensuring that the values, traditions, and spirit of excellence that have defined the institution for generations continue to inspire those who pass through its gates.

Our Roots – Francis Barber – Nefertiti by Tayo Fatunla

Black History Month ends in the UK this week

A month-long celebration of Black History Month draws to a close this week across the United Kingdom, marking another year of commemorative events, educational programmes, exhibitions, discussions, and cultural activities that highlight the contributions of Black people to British and world history.

First established in the UK in 1987, Black History Month has grown into an important annual celebration of heritage, achievement, resilience, and cultural diversity. As this year’s observances conclude, the hope remains that the recognition of Black history and its influence on society will continue not only throughout October but throughout the year.

Through OUR ROOTS, the remarkable stories of Francis Barber, the Jamaican-born servant and heir of English writer Samuel Johnson, and Queen Nefertiti of ancient Egypt are brought into focus. Their stories serve as powerful reminders of Africa’s profound contribution to world civilisation and of the enduring connections between African history and the wider global experience.

As the curtain falls on another successful Black History Month, it is also an opportunity to reflect on the countless individuals, past and present, whose achievements continue to inspire future generations. Here is to many more years of celebrating Black history, culture, and excellence across the United Kingdom and beyond, not only during October but every day of the year.

TAYO Fatunla

TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning British-Nigerian comic artist, editorial cartoonist, writer, illustrator, and artist of the African diaspora, whose work has been featured on MSN.com via EURweb.com. A graduate of the prestigious Kubert School in New Jersey, USA, he received the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series, Famous People in Black History. He has taken part in UNESCO’s Cartooning in Africa forum in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France. His public work also includes illustrating Camberwell’s Black history walk map and plaques, reinforcing his reputation as a cultural educator and visual historian. His image of Fela Kuti is prominently featured in Burna Boy’s Afrobeat hit song “Ye”. – https://www.instagram.com/tfatunla123

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