Gavin Newsom Reacts to Nicki Minaj White House Job Rumors: ‘We Can Only Pray’

The California governor's four-word response comes after Trump aides floated the rapper for press secretary, adding another twist to their political feud.

Nicki Minaj with President Trump at the White House/screenshot via X @NICKIMINAJ

*California Gov. Gavin Newsom has weighed in on speculation that rapper Nicki Minaj could become President Donald Trump’s next White House press secretary. His response was just four words: “We can only pray.”

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The remark came after White House officials floated Minaj as a possible replacement for Katie Zacharia, who left the position after only five days. Newsom did not explain his comment, but the Democratic governor and the Trump-supporting rapper have traded public criticism before.

The New York Post reported on Newsom’s response following Minaj’s appearance alongside Trump in Michigan on Sunday, Oct. 25. The speculation began aboard Air Force One, where White House communications director Steven Cheung recorded a playful interview with Minaj. She praised Trump’s economic record and leadership.

“We have a president that understands economics, first of all,” Minaj said. “You know, I’ve said before that the president is naturally a businessman.”

Cheung later shared the video on X with a caption that fueled the press secretary chatter. “Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!” he wrote.

Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz joined in, asking Minaj’s supporters, known as the Barbz, “Hey Barbz, what do we think about this idea??”

Minaj reposted Cheung’s message with an American flag and a smiling face with sweat emoji. Neither the White House nor Minaj has announced a formal job offer or appointment.

Newsom’s response carries added significance because Minaj has repeatedly criticized him. Earlier this year, she mocked his political ambitions and accused him of failing to help after swatting incidents at her Beverly Hills home.

In a May interview with Time magazine, Minaj explained how that experience influenced her decision to speak openly about her support for Trump. She said Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna helped her when Newsom did not.

“I was shocked. I’d never seen anyone in politics treat me that way,” Minaj told Time. “That’s what made me say that I don’t care to keep this a secret anymore.”

As EURweb previously reported, Minaj joined Trump at a Michigan campaign rally, where he publicly complimented her derrière. Her participation further highlighted her increasingly visible role as a celebrity supporter of the president.

For now, the press secretary talk remains speculation. Newsom’s “We can only pray” response adds another chapter to their political rivalry, but it does not establish whether Minaj is seriously being considered for the job.

Trump helps Nicki Minaj to the stage after comment about that her backside – via screenshot

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