Ex-NFLer Dez Bryant Says Cops Pointed Gun at Him as Daughters Watched — Then Cited Him | WATCH

The former Cowboys star questions how Texas police handled a traffic dispute that left him handcuffed in front of his children.

*Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant says a traffic dispute in Texas ended with police pointing a gun at him while his daughters watched.

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The former NFL receiver was handcuffed and ordered to the ground Sunday, October 25, during a confrontation in a Southlake parking lot.

Bryant says the trouble began when two motorists cut him off, leading to an argument that escalated after one allegedly threatened to shoot him.

But when police arrived, Bryant found himself detained alongside the other men.

And despite claiming he acted in self-defense, Bryant was the one who received an assault citation.

🚨OUTKICK EXCLUSIVE: A confrontation with alleged reckless drivers ends with Dez Bryant on the ground in handcuffs. Police point a gun at the former Cowboys star as his daughters watch. Bryant was cited for assault following the incident. https://t.co/DOpnR4WMLP — OutKick (@Outkick) October 26, 2026

Dez Bryant Says Daughters Witnessed Police Confrontation

Speaking with OutKick, Bryant said the confrontation began after he encountered drivers he believed were behaving recklessly.

The parties eventually reached the same parking lot, where Bryant confronted them about their driving.

According to Bryant, one man suggested he might shoot him but pulled out a cellphone instead.

“I told him, you know, get the phone off me. So what I ended up doing is I knocked the phone out of his hand,” Bryant acknowledged.

The man threatened to call police, which Bryant said he welcomed.

Instead, officers arrived with weapons drawn and ordered those involved onto the pavement.

Video obtained by OutKick shows an officer holding a rifle and Bryant handcuffed alongside two other men.

Bryant said his girlfriend arrived with their daughters during the encounter.

“I was really more so concerned about my children, you know, looking at their dad, you know, being on the ground with a gun pointed at me,” he said.

Dez Bryant

Southlake Police Explain Why Officers Drew Guns

According to TMZ’s updated report, Southlake police said officers responded after several callers reported a parking-lot fight involving multiple people and a possible weapon.

The department said officers drew their firearms as a precaution to address potential threats.

Several people were temporarily detained, but police confirmed that no guns were recovered.

Bryant criticized the investigation, alleging that officers relied on the other man’s cellphone recording without reviewing surveillance footage that might explain how the dispute started.

He described the investigation as “very one-sided.”

Bryant also claimed an officer told him to be “the bigger person.”

Dez Bryant (handcuffed and on the ground) – screenshot

Dez Bryant Cited for Assault, Not Arrested

Police issued Bryant a citation for assault by contact after the confrontation.

According to the citation reviewed by OutKick, Bryant was not arrested but must appear in Southlake Municipal Court by November 20.

Bryant maintains that knocking the cellphone away was an act of self-defense.

That claim has not been resolved in court, and receiving a citation does not establish guilt.

The former three-time Pro Bowl receiver says he wants officers to investigate the entire confrontation fairly.

For Bryant, however, the most troubling part remains what his daughters witnessed.

What began as an argument over driving ended with their father handcuffed on the pavement — an image he says he never wanted them to see.

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