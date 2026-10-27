The 21-year NBA veteran says his next chapter includes family, a new basketball show and coaching at his son’s high school.

Chris Paul, Getty Images

*Chris Paul says he doesn’t miss the NBA, months after announcing his retirement. Paul stepped away from basketball on Feb. 13 after 21 seasons, People reported at the time. As a new season tips off without him, he talked about life after the league at a recent Thorne wellness event in New York, Sports Illustrated reports.

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“I’ll always love the game, love basketball, and all that stuff,” Paul said. “But I don’t miss that aspect of it, though. No, I don’t miss it. I miss the camaraderie. You know what I mean? Like, being with teammates, and I miss the competition and the game. But what I learned is that I enjoy the moments with my family more than I miss that.”

A comeback is off the table. Pressed on whether he might return during the season, Paul burst out laughing. “Hell, no,” he said.

These days, his calendar looks very different. “My dad just turned 66. Because I’ve been in training camp and stuff for all those seasons, I haven’t spent time with my dad on his birthday in the last 20-some years,” he said. “I’m the assistant coach at my son’s high school.”

He’s also preparing to launch a show where he’ll teach fans the finer details of the game. “I’m so grateful for the 21 years that I did get,” Paul said.

Paul credits his health routine for that long run. He has used Thorne products for about 15 years. “Man, I know I wouldn’t have been able to play for 21 years without paying attention to the different things that I put into my body on a daily basis,” he said.

His final season ended abruptly. The Clippers sent him home in December 2025, and he announced his retirement two months later. Paul would rather not relive it. When the Clippers’ cap circumvention scandal came up, he shut it down. “I ain’t playing no more. That don’t got nothing to do with me,” he said.

He sees retirement as room to grow. “I retired from basketball, right? But I feel like I’ve always been so much more than just a basketball player,” Paul said.

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