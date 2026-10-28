New Frontier Democratic Club Announces Endorsements – Among them is LA City Attorney Candidate John McKinney

John McKinney nabs New Frontier Democratic Club endorsement for LA City Atty. Pictured Dr. Michael R. Davis NFDC Pres, LA City Attorney candidate John McKinney, Kevin D. Kinsey NFDC 1st Vice President. Photo courtesy of NFDC

*LA City Attorney Candidate John McKinney has secured a major endorsement from the New Frontier Democratic Club (NFDC), California’s oldest Democratic Club.

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Throwing their support behind McKinney was the result of weighing his qualifications against his opponent Marissa Roy. McKinney currently manages over 300 attorneys in LA’s major crimes division.

New Frontier Democratic Club, under the helm of the honorable Dr. Michael R. Davis, hosted their annual fundraiser and awards dinner on Friday, October 24th at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The keynote speaker was LA County Deputy District Attorney John McKinney, a candidate for Los Angeles City Attorney.

McKinney set the record straight that he is a lifelong Democrat and he expressed strong objections to how he’s been falsely framed as a MAGA backed candidate by those who support Marissa Roy.

John McKinney nabs New Frontier Democratic Club endorsement for LA City Atty Photo courtesy of NFDC

McKinney stood firm on his record of having tried over 100 court cases with twenty-eight years in public service.

He personally ensured justice for the Nipsey Hussle murder case, providing some sense of closure for the family.

McKinney cited early career inspiration from following the careers of late Rev. Cecil “Chip” Murray, the Honorable Maxine Waters and the late civil rights attorney Johnnie Cochran.

McKinney expressed his concentration on fairness in the court system and for accountability at the city level.

An enthusiastic crowd consisted of elected officials, candidates, supporters, family and friends at the New Frontier Democratic Club event.

The theme for the evening was The Power of our Past, The Promise of our Future. Honorees for the evening included Dr. Melina Abdullah (Founder of BLM Los Angeles), Cherise Bremond Weaver (President & CEO of the Brotherhood Crusade) and Sherlett Hendy Newbill (LAUSD District 1).

Dr Mike Davis Melina Abdullah Sherlett Hendy Newbill Charisse Bremond Weaver John McKinney Oct 24 2026 Photo NFDC

Among the luminaries in attendance were New Frontier First Vice President and Political Action Chair Kevin D. Kinsey, California Democratic Party Region 4 Director Connie Sullivan, foster-care advocate Daphna Ziman, Second Vice President Fundraising Chair and Honorees Dinner Chairperson Tiffany Quarles, Treasurer William Thomas, Recording Secretary Ericka Lesley, Correspondence Secretary Rochelle Haynes, Financial Secretary Lillian Wilson, Communications Chair Kamilah Moore, Esq., Ethics Committee Chair Marcus Champion, Keshia Sexton, District Director from Senator Lola Smallwood Cuevas’s office District 28, Assembly Member Mike Gibson, Dominique DiPrima of KBLA, actress Beverly Todd and the honorable Congresswoman Maxine Waters (CA 43rd District), who gave the challenge to continue the fight and show up at the polls. She encouraged early voting.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters addresses New Frontier Democratic Club Oct 24 2026 Photo courtesy of NFDC

New Frontier Democratic Club is the oldest and largest Democratic Club in the State of California and has been a stalwart advocate for civil rights, social justice, and progressive policies.

NFDC’s other endorsements include reelecting Karen Bass for Los Angeles Mayor, Xavier Becerra of California Governor, Fiona Ma for Lt. Governor, Shirley Weber for CA Secretary of State, and Rob Bonta for Atty General. For the full list of endorsements visit NFDC.

Recruitment for new members is underway for general membership or life membership. Life members, John McKinney, Kevin D. Kinsey, Tyron Turner, Tiffany Quarles and Membership Chair Valerie Chaney received special recognition.

NFDC Lifetime Members John McKinney Kevin D Kinsey Tyron Turner Tiffany Quarles Valerie Chaney and Pres Mike Davis 10-24-26 Photo: NFDC

The New Frontier Democratic Club focuses on voter outreach and bringing heightened awareness to ballot issues. For more information visit New Frontier Democratic Club dot org.

Media inquiries: New Frontier Democratic Club | newfrontierdemocraticclub.org

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