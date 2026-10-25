Michigan Senate Race: Black Voters Could Decide the Winner

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed faces a crucial test in Detroit as Republican Mike Rogers courts Black voters ahead of the November 3 election.

Abdul El-Sayed – screenshot

*Black voters in Detroit could help decide one of America’s most closely watched Senate races, and both political parties know it.

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With the November 3 midterm elections approaching, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers are competing for support in Michigan’s Black communities.

The contest could determine whether Democrats retain the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Gary Peters, a crucial piece of their effort to regain control of the U.S. Senate.

But beneath the campaign rallies and political endorsements lies a question that extends beyond Michigan: Are Black voters being taken for granted, or are candidates finally recognizing that their support must be earned?

A CNN investigation found that some Black voters are weighing competing messages on jobs, education, public safety and economic opportunity rather than simply following traditional party loyalties.

Abdul El-Sayed – screenshot

Why Detroit’s Black Vote Matters

El-Sayed narrowly defeated Rep. Haley Stevens in the August Democratic primary, winning by approximately one percentage point. However, Stevens performed particularly well among Black voters in Detroit, leaving El-Sayed with the challenge of winning over Democrats who initially supported his opponent.

The Rev. Charles Williams II, pastor of Detroit’s Historic King Solomon Baptist Church, warned CNN that even modest changes in turnout could affect the election.

“If even a sliver of people don’t turn out, you run into a huge challenge in trying to get your candidate over that line,” Williams said.

The concern is not necessarily that large numbers of Black Democrats will become Republicans. Lower enthusiasm or small shifts in support could also matter in a close contest.

Mike Rogers – screenshot

Mike Rogers Makes His Pitch to Black Voters

Rogers, a former Republican congressman, has opened a campaign office in Detroit and emphasized proposals involving housing construction, apprenticeships and neighborhood investment.

His campaign has also targeted Flint and Pontiac, cities with substantial Black populations.

Naura Evans, a Black Republican teacher who previously supported Barack Obama, told CNN that Democrats have taken Black voters for granted.

“I voted for Barack Obama, but this year, I’m voting for Mike Rogers,” Evans said in a campaign advertisement.

Evans cited education and neighborhood safety among the reasons for her support.

Her perspective illustrates why the Republican campaign believes it has an opening, even though no evidence establishes that Rogers is winning a majority of Black voters.

El-Sayed Pushes Back as Democrats Rally Support

El-Sayed has dismissed Rogers’ outreach, arguing that his opponent’s policies would not improve life for struggling Michigan families.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has campaigned alongside El-Sayed, while Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Sen. Raphael Warnock have also participated in Democratic outreach.

Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to appear at a Detroit rally Saturday as Democrats work to energize their supporters.

Meanwhile, El-Sayed’s Muslim faith and Egyptian family background have become campaign issues. Rogers has attempted to link him to extremist organizations, allegations El-Sayed rejects. Michigan Public reports that Rogers has presented no evidence connecting El-Sayed to terrorist groups.

Charity Dean, president of the Michigan Black Business Alliance, told CNN that Rogers’ outreach deserves attention, even though she supports El-Sayed.

Dean questioned whether the Republican’s proposals would deliver meaningful improvements for Black communities.

Other voters interviewed by CNN emphasized shared values, economic security and candidates’ willingness to listen.

The larger lesson is that Black voters are not a political monolith. Their priorities differ, and neither party can assume automatic support.

Michigan’s election will ultimately be decided by voters across the state. But in Detroit, Flint and other communities, Black voters could provide the margin that determines who heads to Washington.

And this year, both campaigns are being reminded that showing up matters — but delivering results matters even more.

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