EURweb Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Issa Rae’s New TikTok Micro-Series ‘Parental Advisory’

The 50-episode drama follows a PTA mom who falls back into an affair with her first love, now married to her biggest rival.

Issa Rae arrives at the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

*EURweb has an exclusive clip from “Parental Advisory,” the latest micro-series from Issa Rae’s HOORAE Media and TikTok. Watch it below.

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The series arrives Oct. 28 as the third micro-series from the HOORAE and TikTok partnership. It runs 50 episodes, totaling more than an hour, and is built for vertical viewing right in users’ feeds.

The drama centers on Savannah, a hesitant newcomer to the PTA who slips back into an affair with her first love. There’s a complication. He’s now married to Bria, Savannah’s biggest rival and the school’s fundraising co-chair. Tensions build as the school’s yearly gala draws closer. Soon, a whole circle of parents must face the affairs, feuds and crimes they’ve tried to keep hidden.

“Parental Advisory” is HOORAE’s third micro-series. The first, “Screen Time,” has topped 552 million views on TikTok and PineDrama. The second, “The Compatibility Experiment,” launched Oct. 14 and has reached more than 580 million views across platforms, including 90 million in its first 10 days.

Rae has said the short-form format fits how audiences watch today. “I’ve been really excited about the microdramas space for a while and as a company when I think about our survival and our relevance, I want people to feel like, Hoorae is a part of their daily routines and part of their lives,” she told TheWrap when the partnership was announced. “And this feels like an accessible point.”

TikTok and HOORAE are developing a slate of micro-series together. “We’re actively investing in the micro-series space and excited to partner with innovators like Issa Rae to bring bold, story-driven content to life across TikTok and PineDrama,” Dawn Yang, TikTok’s global head of entertainment partnerships, told TheWrap.

Watch the “Parental Advisory” exclusive clip below.



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