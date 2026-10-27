Too Funny! :) Obama Tricks Trump into Taking a Knee in Hilarious AI Slapstick Prank Video | WATCH

A gold gate, one sneaky slap and Joe Biden laughing into his teacup. Artificial intelligence has apparently discovered political slapstick.

Obama Tricks Trump – screenshot

*It appears Donald Trump has been caught in another presidential predicament. Fortunately for him, this one was cooked up by artificial intelligence.

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A hilarious, gut-busting AI-generated video features Barack Obama pulling a playground-style prank on Trump outside a massive gold gate bearing a presidential-style seal.

And apparently, the former president still knows how to get Donald to follow directions. At least in the AI universe.

All it takes is a little cooperation, one strategically placed hand and a slap that sends Trump stumbling to his knees.

The real punchline? Joe Biden nearly losing his mind laughing over a cup of coffee.

Obama Gives Trump a Lesson in Following Directions

The short video opens with Obama and Trump standing side by side, both leaning against an enormous gold gate.

Everything looks perfectly presidential until Obama decides it’s time for a little mischief.

“Put your hands on the gate. Now put one hand behind your back. Come on, Donald,” Obama instructs.

And wouldn’t you know it? Trump actually follows directions.

With one hand tucked behind his back, Trump is suddenly vulnerable to Obama’s next move.

WHACK!

Obama slaps Trump’s remaining hand or arm, sending him stumbling forward into the gate before dropping to his knees.

So much for presidential dignity.

And somewhere in that imaginary AI universe, the Secret Service is probably updating its training manual.

Biden laughs as Obama Tricks Trump – screenshot

Biden Gets the Last Laugh

Just when you think the clip couldn’t get any sillier, the scene cuts to Joe Biden holding a coffecup and absolutely cracking up.

Not a polite chuckle. Not a restrained presidential smile.

We’re talking full-on, can’t-hold-it-together laughter.

Apparently, Biden didn’t need a front-row seat. Just a hot beverage and a good view of the action.

The AI-generated parody, which has circulated on YouTube, Facebook, and other social media platforms, carries a visible watermark reading “Vhrunshe Price.” The original creator has not been independently identified.

Viewers Are Having a Field Day

The comment section on YouTube suggests the joke landed with plenty of viewers.

“I hope Trump sees this AI video,” wrote @HeatherLoving-r8d, adding a parade of clapping emojis.

“This is priceless,” declared @billdavis9183.

“So creative, I laughed like hell,” wrote @greenmeansnewlife.

Another viewer, @Daniel7evens, delivered a particularly cheeky observation: “Donald always on his knees.”

And @TerynSoup summed up the appeal rather neatly: “It’s probably AI, but it’s still funny.”

Of course, nobody actually got slapped, nobody took an involuntary knee, and Biden wasn’t necessarily sipping tea while watching the whole thing unfold.

But in the increasingly ridiculous world of AI-generated political comedy, apparently even former presidents aren’t safe from a good old-fashioned schoolyard prank.

And Donald? Next time somebody tells you to put one hand behind your back, maybe ask a few questions first.

🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Piotr Żelazny (@piozel9) October 27, 2026

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