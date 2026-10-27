Obama Roasts Trump’s White House as a Cheesecake Factory — Cornball Critics Cry Elitism | WATCH

The former president's joke about Trump's gold-heavy décor sparks a debate over class, restaurant culture and political humor.

Barack Obama (stumping for Dems in Ohio) – screenshot

*Over the weekend, Barack Obama cracked a joke about Donald Trump’s White House decorating obsession, and somehow the Cheesecake Factory ended up at the center of a political food fight.

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The former president was speaking at a Democratic campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio, Saturday, October 24, when he mocked Trump’s fondness for gold décor.

Obama compared the White House to something an Iraqi dictator might design.

Conservative commentators quickly accused him of insulting ordinary Americans who enjoy the restaurant chain.

Apparently, a decorating joke can turn into class warfare before anyone orders dessert.

“He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened up a Cheesecake Factory” — Obama https://t.co/3fH8IQP1MG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2026

Obama Compares Trump’s White House to Cheesecake Factory

During his campaign appearance, Obama criticized Trump’s attention to renovations while Americans face economic pressures.

“I don’t know if you’ve noticed but he seems very focused on home renovation,” Obama told the crowd.

“He should be on HGTV. Guy is building a ballroom that’s bigger than the White House. Paved over the Rose Garden. Put a helicopter pad on the South Lawn.”

Then came the punchline.

“What’s up with the gold? He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory. Just gold everywhere.”

The audience laughed, but conservative commentators weren’t amused.

Obama’s comparison appeared aimed at Trump’s decorating preferences, although critics interpreted the restaurant reference as a swipe at middle-class tastes.

@atrupar https://t.co/U6jtZ8OwcG — Who Was That Masked Man?🇺🇸🦅 (@WasMasked) October 25, 2026

Scott Jennings and Conservatives Fire Back

CNN commentator Scott Jennings accused Obama of looking down on ordinary Americans.

“Has never been in a Cheesecake Factory. Undefeated at condescending to regular folks,” Jennings wrote on X.

Former Democratic strategist Evan Barker, who supported Trump in 2024, offered a similar interpretation.

“The coastal elites hate Americana,” Barker wrote, arguing that critics of the restaurant consider themselves superior to everyday diners.

Steve Krakauer, executive producer of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” called Obama’s line “elitist garbage.”

He argued that Cheesecake Factory restaurants don’t resemble Trump’s gold-heavy aesthetic and that the joke unfairly targeted a popular dining destination.

The backlash transformed a comment about decorating into an argument about cultural identity.

Critics saw condescension toward ordinary Americans. Others understood the comparison as ridicule of Trump’s taste, not the restaurant’s customers.

The White House defended Trump’s renovations, with spokesperson Davis Ingle praising the president’s efforts to improve the property.

@atrupar https://t.co/3rj7uVioRE — Don Tzu (@UntetheredMango) October 24, 2026

Obama’s Trump Decorating Jokes Go Way Back

This isn’t Obama’s first time mocking Trump’s decorating preferences.

At the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Obama displayed a mock image of a Trump White House featuring extravagant gold detailing.

Fifteen years later, the decorating joke has returned, with a restaurant chain caught in the crossfire.

The controversy also arrived during a weekend when Trump drew attention for praising Nicki Minaj’s appearance at a Michigan rally.

As EURweb reported, Trump publicly complimented the rapper’s backside while addressing the crowd.

Both episodes show how remarks about appearances and personal taste can overshadow broader political messages.

Obama’s larger argument concerned Trump’s priorities and the cost-of-living issues facing voters ahead of the November midterms.

But the line dominating the conversation involved Saddam Hussein, gold decorations and a restaurant famous for its enormous menu.

And somewhere, the Cheesecake Factory is probably wondering how it became a supporting character in America’s latest political argument.

@atrupar Now serving at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. https://t.co/Z5ejzdJf1V — 🌻 Hyperion 🌲🏈🥸 (@SUCardinalRule) October 25, 2026

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