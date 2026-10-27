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Google Adds Personal Intelligence to Gemini in Cars

The opt-in feature is available now on Android Auto and will reach cars with Google Built-in in the coming months.
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Google Adds Personal Intelligence to Gemini in Cars
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*A driver on the way to catch a flight could soon hear from the dashboard that the plane is running late. That’s the idea behind Personal Intelligence with Gemini, Google’s newest upgrade for its in-car AI assistant, TechCrunch reports.

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The feature lets Gemini access information from a driver’s Google accounts, including Gmail, Calendar, Search history, YouTube, and Maps. It uses that information to tailor responses to the driver.

Conversations can also flow more naturally. Someone could ask which gate their flight departs from, then follow up about a possible delay without repeating the details. Google says Gemini can understand both questions in context.

Android Auto users can try the feature now. Android Auto mirrors a phone’s maps, music, and texts onto the car’s screen. Cars equipped with Google Built-in, where Google’s software runs directly in the vehicle, will get the upgrade over the next few months.

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Drivers must permit Gemini to access their personal information. They can choose which apps to connect and revoke access at any time.

Gemini already operates in millions of vehicles through Android Auto. In cars with Google Built-in, the assistant can also answer questions using the vehicle’s owner’s manual and adjust certain climate controls. Drivers can activate it by saying “Hey Google” or using the steering-wheel button, depending on the vehicle. Personal Intelligence is also available to Gemini users nationwide, with international beta testing underway.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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