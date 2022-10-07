Friday, October 7, 2022
New Study Shows KFC Has Fastest Drive-Thru

By Ny MaGee
Marion – Circa October 2021: KFC Chicken restaurant. Kentucky Fried Chicken is offering Uber and Door Dash delivery and drive thru service./ iStock

*A new drive-thru study has crowned KFC as having faster service at the pull-up window compared to 10 other brands. 

Every year, Intouch Insight analyzes the top fast-food chains in categories such as good customer service, waiting time, accurate orders, and quality food, Fox 8 reports. For the latest study, researchers reviewed more than 1,500 drive-thrus at Arby’s, Burger King, Carl’s Jr., Chick-fil-A, Dunkin’, Hardee’s, KFC, McDonald’s, Taco Bell, and Wendy’s.

Chick-fil-A tends to score high across most categories, but this year KFC took the top spot for having the fastest total time at the drive-thru (meaning the time from the moment you place your order to when you collect your food).

When it comes to which eatery is the fastest at getting out orders, Chick-fil-A takes the crown followed by McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Dunkin’, and Arby’s.

OTHER NEWS: Kanye West Sits with Tucker Carlson on Fox News to Defend ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirts | WATCH

Chick-fil-A
Indianapolis – Circa May 2019: Chick-fil-A chicken restaurant / iStock-

Here’s more from Fox 8:

Hardee’s had the shortest average wait time (how long you sit in line before placing your order) at just under 51 seconds, followed by Carl’s Jr. (57.18 seconds) and KFC (63.6 seconds). Customers waited the longest at Chick-fil-A (over 3 minutes) and Wendy’s (over 2 and a half minutes).

When ranked based on overall satisfaction with the drive-thru experience, Chick-fil-A ranked highest for the third year in a row, but wasn’t alone in the top spot. The chicken chain tied with Carl’s Jr. this year. Arby’s, Dunkin’, and Hardee’s all tied for third place. At the bottom of the list was Wendy’s at 82%, followed by McDonald’s at 85%.

Per Intouch Insight, “Perceived friendliness is down 7% from 2019, currently sitting at 72%. In this arena, Chick-fil-A continues to lead in satisfaction with the level of service, tied this year with Carl’s Jr.”

“We’ve all heard that a smile goes a long way, and in quick service that certainly rings true. While it stands to logic that happier associates lead to better customer experiences, the true financial and operational impact of unfriendly service is staggering,” said Laura Livers, Head of Strategic Growth at Intouch Insight. “With friendliness having declined in the industry, brands who can crack the code on employee satisfaction and training will be able to drive better customer service with diner experience, order accuracy and speed.”

Read the full study here.

