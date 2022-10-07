Hiram A. Murray on Playing a Real-Life American Hero in ‘Operation Seawolf’ | Watch EUR Exclusive

*We caught up with actor Hiram A. Murray (“The Terminal List”) to dish about his new film “Operation Seawolf,” in theaters and on Demand on Oct. 7, and on Digital Oct. 25, 2022.

Written and directed by Steven Luke (“The Great War”), the film, per press release, centers on the last days of WWII, and Germany, desperate for any last grasp to defeat the allied powers, looked to their last remaining weapons and soldiers. The German Navy and the last remaining U-Boats formed together for one last mission to attack the United States Homeland. Captain Hans Kessler (Lundgren) a grizzled submarine commander from both world wars, is called into service to help turn the tide of the war. The mission was soon to be known as Operation Seawolf.

“Operation Seawolf” stars Dolph Lundgren (“Rocky IV”), Frank Grillo (“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”), Andrew Stecker (“The Last Son”) and Apostolos Gliarmis (“War Pigs”).

Check out the trailer below.

In “Operation Seawolf,” Murray plays real-life historical figure Captain Samuel L. Gravely, Jr. Here’s more about the pioneering military officer from the Naval History and Heritage Command:

Vice Admiral Samuel Lee Gravely Jr. began his illustrious career as a seaman apprentice at Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois, in 1942. A native of Richmond, Virginia, Gravely would go on to be the U.S. Navy’s first African-American commander, captain, rear admiral, and vice admiral. He was commissioned in 1944 and served during World War II onboard USS PC-1264. After the war, Gravely had a brief stint in the civilian world before he was recalled to active duty in 1949. He would remain on active duty until his retirement in 1980. During the Korean War, he served onboard USS Iowa (BB-61), and later in the 1950s served on USS Toledo (CA-133) and USS Seminole (AKA-104).

“For Gravely, there’s nothing more dangerous than a cornered, wounded animal, and that’s what Kessler (Lundgren) is,” said Murray about his role in the film in a recent interview with CBR.com. “What’s his last trick up his sleeve, and where is he going because now he’s at his most dangerous point, and I want to stop him from deploying whatever it is he’s about to do. That’s my mindset because he’s dangerous now, and I just want to stop him before he gets to his final destination.moves to intercept the seafaring Nazis.”

EUR’s Ny MaGee spoke exclusively to Murray about bringing the story about the U.S. Navy’s first African-American commander to the small screen. Check out our conversation via the clip below.