Thursday, October 6, 2022
Cory Hardrict Slams Rumors He Cheated on Tia Mowry

By Ny MaGee
Tia Mowry - Cory Hardrict (GettyImages)
*Cory Hardrict has slammed rumors that he cheated on actress Tia Mowry amid reports that she filed for divorce on Tuesday.

Hardrict addressed the chatter in his most recent Instagram post after one of his followers claimed “he cheated on” Mowry, Page Six reports. Hardrict called the accusation “lies.”

Mowry, who tied the knot with Cory in 2008, announced on social media this week that she and Hardrict are ending their 14-year marriage.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback black and white photo of herself and Cory. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.”

Tia Mowry IG note about divorce from Cory Hardtrict

Mowry continued, “I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Mowry noted that she and her ex will continue to “maintain a friendship” and co-parent their two children: 11-year-old son Cree and 4-year-old daughter Cairo.

According to legal documents, Mowry filed docs in Los Angeles on Tuesday. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the end, according to TMZ. The filing does not specify a date of separation. Mowry is asking a judge for joint physical and legal custody of their two children. The ex-couple has a prenuptial agreement and she is also asking the judge to terminate spousal support, PEOPLE reports

Tia took to Instagram Tuesday and shared a cryptic message, which seemingly had something to do with the divorce. It reads, “Letting go can be painful. But it won’t hurt as much holding on to an illusion.”

