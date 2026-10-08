Kirk Franklin, GloRilla Make Billboard Gospel History

*Kirk Franklin has become the first artist to score 10 No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs chart. His latest single, “This Time,” featuring GloRilla, debuts atop the chart dated Oct. 10, extending his record, per Billboard.

As EURweb previously reported, Franklin and GloRilla dropped “This Time” on Sept. 25. GloRilla contributes a verse, and the production borrows from Mandrill’s 1972 song “Children of the Sun.” Hip-hop fans may recognize that horn line, as Shawty Lo sampled it on his 2008 hit “Dey Know.”

In its opening week, “This Time” pulled 1.7 million U.S. streams that count toward the charts, according to Luminate. It also reached a radio audience of 2.5 million and sold 1,000 copies in that span, which closed Oct. 1.

Kirk Franklin and GloRilla – screenshot

Franklin now holds the most No. 1s in the chart’s history. Maverick City Music and CeCe Winans rank second, with six each since Hot Gospel Songs launched in 2005.

This isn’t Franklin and GloRilla’s first collaboration. She previously recruited him for “Rain Down On Me,” from her debut album “GLORIOUS.” The collaboration won the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award at the 2025 BET Awards.

“This Time” offers fans a preview of Franklin’s upcoming album, “I Am What I Am,” arriving Oct. 30. The 14-track project features seven contemporary gospel songs and seven traditional gospel performances recorded live. GloRilla isn’t the only featured artist. Karen Clark Sheard appears on “Thank You for Everything,” while Jelly Roll lends his voice to “Free Me Tonight.”

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