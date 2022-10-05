‘Reasonable Doubt’s’ Angela Grovey On Work Place Support | EUR Video Exclusive

*“Reasonable Doubt” is the new Hulu legal drama, executive produced by Kerry Washington that stars Emayatzy Corinealdi as criminal defense attorney Jax Stewart. Jax is a beast in the courtroom who sometimes walks an ethical tightrope. Her life away from the office is quite complicated, with a marriage currently on shaky ground, an old client (Michael Ealy) that she has unresolved feelings for, plus being a mother of two.

While Jax seemingly has it all together in the office, there are two people she depends on to make things happen, her assistant Crystal (Angela Grovey), and her investigator Daniel (Tim Jo.)

EURweb spoke exclusively with Grovey and Jo about their roles, with Grovey noting that she loves how Crystal and Jax’s relationship explores the various ways “support” can look.

“I love that Crystal is so direct, unapologetically direct with Jax. And I think ultimately; I love exploring what support looks like when you don’t always, yes, a person, which I think is the thing that we get to fall in love with about Crystal and Jax’s relationship. We get to explore what support looks like when you’re in challenging situations,” Grovey explained.

Tim’s character brings in some comic relief. Extraordinarily sharp and knowledgeable in his role as investigator, Daniel is intimidated by Crystal. However, he’s also not afraid to ask for clarity on the cultural references that might fly over his head. Jo said this series is one of the first to allow him to play a character that is authentic to him.

“I think there’s something for me as the actor approaching this kind of character that I can unapologetically bring my full self into it, without worrying what it means as an Asian American man, or what it means for representation,” Jo shared.

“So when I get to dig deeper, and be more authentic to myself, unapologetically, knowing that I’m supported by the writers, the cast, and the crew, then I get to breathe a fresher life, a more authentic life into this kind of character. So getting to explore those relationships with Jax and Crystal got to feel less contrived and just more honest, real, and exciting,” he added.

New episodes of “Reasonable Doubt” are released Tuesdays exclusively on Hulu.

*Jill Munroe is a Los Angeles-bred entertainment journalist, producer, and host.