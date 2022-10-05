Wednesday, October 5, 2022
Is He Obsessed? Channing Crowder Calls Russell Wilson ‘A F***ing Duck’ | WATCH

By Ny MaGee
Channing Crowder slams russell wilson
Credit: Twitter

*Some might say former NFL player Channing Crowder has an odd obsession with quarterback Russell Wilson because he keeps taking shots at the NFL star. 

Back in April, Crowder called Wilson a “square” and accused his wife, singer Ciara, of being a gold digger.

“If Russell didn’t have that bread Ciara wouldn’t be with him…Russel is square…Ciara has a good situation, but you don’t leave Future and get with Russell Wilson,” said Crowder on “The Pivot” podcast earlier this year. “You’re going to leave Future for Russell Wilson? He’s so goddamn square, I love him on the field…he’s a square. He’s a f*cking square,” he added.

Crowder bashed Wilson once more when he appeared on “The Breakfast Club” in May.

Russell Wilson / Denver Broncos
“Have ya’ll seen Russell’s videos?” Crowder said at the time. “Have you seen ‘Mr. Unlimited?’ And, this goofy s**t he does? I don’t know why so many people were mad at my opinion of Russell Wilson is a square and a lame. I didn’t call him an alcoholic. I didn’t call him a deadbeat dad. I didn’t call him a pedophile. I called him lame.”

We reported previously that Wilson was also a hot topic for Crowder during his August appearance on The Pivot Podcast, saying the Broncos player “ain’t my type of dude.”

“I don’t know, you know I’ve been criticized a lot,” said Crowder, Hot New Hip Hop reported. “Called the man lame, called him square… They got on my about that… No I’m not taking it back!… It’s an opinion. I know dudes that I want to hang with, I grew up in Atlanta and I know guys I wanna hang with. I don’t wanna hang with Russ! ‘Cause he put mousse in his hair, he slick it sideways, he ain’t my type of dude.”

Crowder was recently a guest on the Mr. Jay Hill Network on YouTube and his previous comments about Wilson came up, Blavity reports

“The Russell Wilson thing … people took that to a different level,” Crowder stated. “F**k you, I don’t care what he does [on the field], he’s lame.”

The show’s host, Jay Hill, added, “No, he’s not lame. He’s an embodiment of what a Black man should be. He’s good to his wife … right?”

Crowder agreed but noted, “that doesn’t make him not lame.” 

“Do you want to hang with the motherf**ker on a Friday night?” he added. “That’s what lame means!”

Watch Crowder and Hill’s conversation via the YouTube clip below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

