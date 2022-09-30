Trevor Noah Announces Exit from ‘The Daily Show’ After 7 Years | Video

*Trevor Noah announced Thursday that he is exiting “The Daily Show” after 7 years.

“There are so many people who make this thing come together, and I want to say thank you to the audience for an amazing seven years,” said Noah on last night’s episode, PEOPLE reports.

“It’s been wild. I remember when we first started, so many people didn’t believe in us. It was a crazy bet to make. I still think it was a crazy choice… What a journey it’s been,” the host continued.

“It’s something that I never expected, and I found myself thinking throughout the time, everything we’ve gone through — the Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, the more pandemic,” said Noah. “And I realized that after these seven years, my time is up. But in the most beautiful way, honestly.”

READ MORE: Trevor Noah Defends Kanye West: ‘Human Beings As a Whole Are Complicated’

A special message from Trevor Noah pic.twitter.com/lMM8ll51fu — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 30, 2022

Craig Kilborn served as the original host of “The Daily Show” when it premiered in 1996. Jon Stewart took over from 1999 to 2015 and then Noah became the host.

“I’ve loved hosting the show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges. It’s been one of my greatest joys. I’ve loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly s—– on the worst days. We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it’s time, said Noah on last night’s broadcast.

“I’m really grateful to a network who believed in this random comedian nobody knew on this side of the world,” he concluded. “I never dreamed that I would be here. I sort of felt like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. I came in for a tour of what the previous show was, and then the next thing I knew, I was handed the keys. I couldn’t have done it without [the audience], and I wouldn’t have wanted to do it without you.”

Watch Noah’s full farewell speech via the Twitter clip above.

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.