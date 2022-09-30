Montell Jordan Talks Sudden Passing of His Longtime Friend Coolio

*Montell Jordan is speaking out about the sudden passing of his longtime friend Coolio.

Jordan told Page Six that he is “still processing” the death of the rapper who died Wednesday at age 59.

“That’s my friend … that’s my friend. His kids are my friends. His daughters, his sons, his ex-wife is a very, very good friend of ours,” he shared.

Coolio was reportedly in the midst of touring when he died, and Jordan last saw him on Sept. 22 in Frederick, Md. during the “I Love the 90’s” tour.

READ MORE: Rapper Coolio (‘Gangster’s Paradise’) Dead at 59 | VIDEOs

“I’ve been with him for weeks and for months now and I did not know — and still don’t know — the circumstances behind his passing, but I did not see anything that would have given an indication that he was ill or that anything happened to him,” Jordan said.

Jordan and Coolio collaborated on the rapper’s 1997 song “Homeboy”.

“It goes beyond the song that we did together,” he shared with Page Six. “We’ve run around in circles of each other in life for 20-something years, almost 30 years.”

Jordan added, “That’s my friend and I love him and I haven’t fully processed that.”

Coolio died Sept. 28 in Los Angeles and while an official cause of death has not yet been released, it is suspected that he passed away from cardiac arrest.

TMZ reports that law enforcement launched a death investigation but there are no signs of foul play. An autopsy is underway.

Coolio, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., released eight studio albums and starred in the 2008 reality show, “Coolio’s Rules,” on Oxygen. The Grammy-winning entertainer shot to fame with the hit single “Gangsta’s Paradise.”

He is reportedly survived by his six children and ex-wife Josefa Salina.