Friday, September 30, 2022
HomeNewsApple News
Apple News

Montell Jordan Talks Sudden Passing of His Longtime Friend Coolio

By Ny MaGee
0

Montell Jordand and Coolio
Montell Jordan and Rapper Coolio (aka Artis Leon Ivey Jr) attend a Grammy party on February 26, 1997, in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives)

*Montell Jordan is speaking out about the sudden passing of his longtime friend Coolio.

Jordan told Page Six that he is “still processing” the death of the rapper who died Wednesday at age 59.

“That’s my friend … that’s my friend. His kids are my friends. His daughters, his sons, his ex-wife is a very, very good friend of ours,” he shared.

Coolio was reportedly in the midst of touring when he died, and Jordan last saw him on Sept. 22 in Frederick, Md. during the “I Love the 90’s” tour.

READ MORE: Rapper Coolio (‘Gangster’s Paradise’) Dead at 59 | VIDEOs

Coolio
Rapper, actor, chef, and record producer Coolio visits FOX 29 Studio on February 3, 2017, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

“I’ve been with him for weeks and for months now and I did not know — and still don’t know — the circumstances behind his passing, but I did not see anything that would have given an indication that he was ill or that anything happened to him,” Jordan said.

Jordan and Coolio collaborated on the rapper’s 1997 song “Homeboy”. 

“It goes beyond the song that we did together,” he shared with Page Six. “We’ve run around in circles of each other in life for 20-something years, almost 30 years.”

Jordan added, “That’s my friend and I love him and I haven’t fully processed that.”

Coolio died Sept. 28 in Los Angeles and while an official cause of death has not yet been released, it is suspected that he passed away from cardiac arrest.

TMZ reports that law enforcement launched a death investigation but there are no signs of foul play. An autopsy is underway.

Coolio, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., released eight studio albums and starred in the 2008 reality show, “Coolio’s Rules,” on Oxygen. The Grammy-winning entertainer shot to fame with the hit single “Gangsta’s Paradise.”

He is reportedly survived by his six children and ex-wife Josefa Salina.

Previous articleRickey Smiley Recalls Scary Emergency Room Visit | Video
Next articleFreddie Lee Trone: 3rd Suspect in PnB Rock Murder Case Arrested in Las Vegas | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO