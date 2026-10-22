Billionaires Pritzker, Bloomberg Back Keisha Lance Bottoms’ GA Gov Race with $2 Million

The former Atlanta mayor receives major financial support as Georgia's governor's race draws enormous spending from wealthy donors and candidates.

Keisha Lance Bottoms – screenshot

*Keisha Lance Bottoms is getting a multimillion-dollar boost from two of the Democratic Party’s wealthiest supporters as Georgia’s race for governor becomes an increasingly expensive contest.

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Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg are each putting at least $1 million behind the former Atlanta mayor’s election effort, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The combined support arrives as Bottoms faces Republican businessman Rick Jackson, whose substantial personal wealth has transformed the financial landscape of the race.

Jackson has indicated he could spend roughly $200 million of his own money on his campaign.

The fundraising battle is drawing attention to both the historic stakes of Bottoms’ candidacy and the growing influence of major political donors.

Billionaire Support Gives Bottoms a Financial Boost

Pritzker, the billionaire Illinois governor, is contributing $1 million to Bottoms’ leadership committee, while Bloomberg is directing at least $1 million toward her election effort, the AJC reports.

The contributions give the Keisha Lance Bottoms campaign additional financial resources as the election approaches.

The Democratic Governors Association has also pledged at least $10 million to support Bottoms, demonstrating the national attention surrounding Georgia’s contest.

But those commitments do not necessarily represent money deposited directly into her campaign account. Contributions to leadership committees and spending by outside political organizations can operate under different campaign-finance rules.

Rick Jackson’s Personal Fortune Changes the Race

Jackson, a healthcare executive and the Republican nominee, has the ability to finance an unusually expensive campaign through his own wealth.

According to the AJC, Jackson could spend approximately $200 million of his personal fortune in pursuit of the governorship.

The Republican Governors Association has also contributed $10 million to his campaign effort.

Earlier fundraising figures reported by the newspaper showed a substantial financial gap between the candidates, although those totals preceded the latest major commitments.

Georgia’s leadership committees are particularly significant because they can accept contributions without the limits that apply to traditional candidate campaign accounts.

That structure gives wealthy individuals and political organizations another way to direct substantial resources toward statewide races.

Historic Stakes for Keisha Lance Bottoms

Beyond the financial contest, Bottoms is seeking to make history as the first Black woman elected governor of any U.S. state. The former Atlanta mayor is already a familiar political figure in Georgia, having led the state’s largest city before leaving office in 2022.

Her campaign now faces the challenge of competing against an opponent capable of spending far more than most gubernatorial candidates could raise through conventional fundraising.

The influx of national Democratic money may help narrow that financial imbalance, but it does not establish how voters will respond.

As both parties commit major resources to Georgia, the contest illustrates a larger question about modern elections: How much money does it take to compete when one candidate can personally finance a campaign on a scale rarely seen in state politics?

Rick Jackson and Keisha Lance Bottoms – screenshot

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