VH1 Drops Trailer for ‘Love & Hip Hop: The Final Chapter’

Stevie J, Joseline Hernandez, Yandy Smith and more look back on 15 years of the franchise in the six-part series.

*VH1 has released the trailer for “Love & Hip Hop: The Final Chapter.” The six-part limited series closes out the reality franchise after 15 years.

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The retrospective premieres Nov. 10, and will air simultaneously on VH1, BET and MTV, with new episodes rolling out weekly on all three networks. The three-network rollout nods to the franchise’s long history with each channel.

Familiar faces return to reflect on the show’s biggest moments. Stevie J, Joseline Hernandez, Yandy Smith, Mimi Faust and Rasheeda Frost are among the stars sitting down for new interviews. Trick Daddy, Safaree Samuels, Trina, Ray J, Scrappy and Yung Joc also take part.

Cast members from all four editions of the show weigh in, representing New York, Atlanta, Hollywood and Miami. Producers, network executives and journalists who watched the franchise grow add their own perspectives. Angela Yee, Nina Parker and Jess Hilarious join as cultural commentators, per the news release.

Love and Hip Hop: ATL

The series revisits the fights, controversies and career breakthroughs that kept fans talking for more than a decade. It also explores the stories behind those moments and how the franchise shaped music, entertainment and pop culture.

“Love & Hip Hop” premiered in 2011, following artists and personalities as they chased fame while juggling romance and rivalries. The show introduced many of its stars to a national audience, and several turned that exposure into thriving careers and businesses. Along the way, the franchise sparked conversations far beyond TV and helped set the template for modern reality TV.

“Love & Hip Hop: The Final Chapter” debuts Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1, BET and MTV. Watch the trailer below.

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