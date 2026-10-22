Phaedra Parks’ Boyfriend CT Tamburello Settles Divorce After Ex Demanded He ‘Sign the Papers’

The reality star and Catalina White have agreed to divide their Florida properties and other assets, with neither receiving spousal support.

Phaedra Parks and CT Tamburello – screenshot

*Phaedra Parks new boo thang, Chris “CT” Tamburello, has reached a divorce settlement with Catalina White. The agreement comes weeks after White publicly urged him to finalize their divorce as he went public with his relationship with the reality star.

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TMZ obtained the settlement, which both parties signed on October 13. The agreement lets Tamburello keep his four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Cutler Bay, Florida, valued at about $600,000. He also retains several vehicles.

White, an OnlyFans content creator, will keep her Tampa home, valued at approximately $1 million, and her 2023 Ford Bronco. She also retains ownership of her business.

Both parties waived spousal support and agreed to keep their respective checking, savings and retirement accounts. They also reached a separate confidential agreement covering intellectual property and digital assets, according to Reality Blurb.

Tamburello and White married October 15, 2024, in Key Largo, Florida. White filed for divorce in January 2026, citing an irretrievably broken marriage. She later withdrew her petition, claiming Tamburello pressured her to do so. He subsequently filed his own divorce petition.

In September, White criticized Tamburello for publicly embracing his romance with Parks while their divorce remained unresolved. Speaking to TMZ, White said, “What I would like is for him to put the same energy into ending our marriage that he’s putting into publicly promoting his new relationship.”

She also declared, “If Chris is ready to publicly move on, he should be ready to legally move on too. Sign the papers!”

Meanwhile, Parks and Tamburello made their red-carpet debut at the Creative Arts Emmys on September 5. The couple previously competed together on Peacock’s “The Traitors.” As EURweb reported, Parks recently discussed their romance during an October 10 event in West Hollywood.

“It’s going great. He’s a great guy,” she told PEOPLE. “And so yeah, I’m very excited.”

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