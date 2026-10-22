Prosecutors Won’t Charge Woman Who Opened Fire During Fight at Dearborn Sneaker Store

Police say the people who started the fight inside White House Kicks could still face charges.

*Prosecutors in Wayne County have declined to charge a woman who shot a man during a fight at White House Kicks, a sneaker store in Dearborn. The office said the evidence could not rule out self-defense, WXYZ reports.

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The 33-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and remains in critical condition. The 30-year-old woman, who has a concealed pistol license, called 911 to report the shooting. The violence broke out around 6 p.m. Saturday near Ford Road and Oakman Boulevard. An onlooker, speaking on condition of anonymity, watched the fight spiral before the woman stepped in.

“It’s madness, you know,” the witness said, recalling how the “lady pulls out her gun and then protects her boyfriend.”

Store surveillance video, which Dearborn police later made public, captures the attack. A man in blue goes after the woman’s 36-year-old boyfriend shortly after the couple arrives. She then reaches into her purse for a handgun and opens fire.

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Police Chief Issa Shahin told WXYZ that the people involved in the fight already knew each other.

“It’s clear they were acquaintances somehow before they saw each other inside the store, and obviously they didn’t like each other, because it escalated into a fight,” he said.

Shahin said the decision on whether to file charges rests with Prosecutor Worthy, and he expressed confidence in her office’s work

“Look, that’s Prosecutor Worthy’s purview. That’s her job, and I have faith in the job that she does here for Wayne County residents. Our job is to gather the evidence and provide the case as thoroughly and as complete as possible,” Shahin said.

Investigators have not closed the book on the case, though. Shahin said others connected to the brawl could still face legal consequences.

“There’s a possibility that those charges may be filed against the people that instigated the fight,” he said.

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