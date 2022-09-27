Tuesday, September 27, 2022
HomeNews
News

Armed Black Activists Slam Immigration at the ‘Second Amendment Unity March’ | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

*A coalition of Black self-defense groups spoke out at an armed “Second Amendment Unity Walk” on Saturday in Austin, Texas at the Texas State House.

The group called for reparations for Foundational Black Americans (descendants of enslaved people), a hate crime bill protecting Black Americans, an end to illegal immigration, and protections for Black people against Child Protective Services (CPS).

As reported by The Daily Mail, the group was led by the Elmer ‘Geronimo’ Pratt Pistol & the Rifle Gun Club. The demonstrators faced opposition from a handful of protesters including Trump supporters.

“Reparations now!” the group chanted in the YouTube video above.

READ MORE: California Gov. Newsom Signs Law to Categorize Black Americans for Reparations Claims

The march comes after Texas Gov. Abbott sent two buses of migrants to VP Kamala Harris’ home while Gov. DeSantis sent a plane of 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

“We don’t say ‘hands up, don’t shoot!” one explained. “Guns up!” the group chanted. “Shoot back!”

“Close the borders!” they chanted. One person yelled, “build the wall.”

“Immigrants, we’ve been here!” another person yelled. “Take your ass home!”

The activists also marched through the intersections chanting: “What do we want? Closed borders! When do we want it? Now!”

“We need an anti-crime bill for Black Americans,” one protester said, as reported by The Daily Mail.

“And we need the same protection act that the Native Americans have against CPS for our Black American children.”

“Republicans, do not dare to make the mistake of thinking you will get our vote just because we believe in exercising our Second Amendment.”

“Yes, I’m talking to you Ted Cruz and Governor Abbott.”

“Don’t think we are standing with you because we are against illegal immigration.”

Nick Bezzel, one of the activists with the group, said of reparations to FBA’s “What we don’t wanna hear is ‘America doesn’t have the money’ – Ukraine!” he reportedly told the group.

“That could be going to the children of the people who built this nation.”

Do you agree with the activism calling for reparations for Foundational Black Americans? Sound off in the comments.

Previous articleMarc Wilson Should Be Free Right Now: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH
Next articleDaughter of ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brooke Bailey Dead at 25
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO