Armed Black Activists Slam Immigration at the ‘Second Amendment Unity March’ | Video

*A coalition of Black self-defense groups spoke out at an armed “Second Amendment Unity Walk” on Saturday in Austin, Texas at the Texas State House.

The group called for reparations for Foundational Black Americans (descendants of enslaved people), a hate crime bill protecting Black Americans, an end to illegal immigration, and protections for Black people against Child Protective Services (CPS).

As reported by The Daily Mail, the group was led by the Elmer ‘Geronimo’ Pratt Pistol & the Rifle Gun Club. The demonstrators faced opposition from a handful of protesters including Trump supporters.

“Reparations now!” the group chanted in the YouTube video above.

The march comes after Texas Gov. Abbott sent two buses of migrants to VP Kamala Harris’ home while Gov. DeSantis sent a plane of 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

“We don’t say ‘hands up, don’t shoot!” one explained. “Guns up!” the group chanted. “Shoot back!”

“Close the borders!” they chanted. One person yelled, “build the wall.”

“Immigrants, we’ve been here!” another person yelled. “Take your ass home!”

The activists also marched through the intersections chanting: “What do we want? Closed borders! When do we want it? Now!”

“We need an anti-crime bill for Black Americans,” one protester said, as reported by The Daily Mail.

“And we need the same protection act that the Native Americans have against CPS for our Black American children.”

“Republicans, do not dare to make the mistake of thinking you will get our vote just because we believe in exercising our Second Amendment.”

“Yes, I’m talking to you Ted Cruz and Governor Abbott.”

“Don’t think we are standing with you because we are against illegal immigration.”

Nick Bezzel, one of the activists with the group, said of reparations to FBA’s “What we don’t wanna hear is ‘America doesn’t have the money’ – Ukraine!” he reportedly told the group.

“That could be going to the children of the people who built this nation.”

