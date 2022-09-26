Lowest of the Low – New Jersey Man Caught on Camera Peeing on Ex-wife’s Grave! | WATCH

*A disgruntled New Jersey man was caught on camera urinating on his ex-wife’s grave, a woman he married 48 years prior.

The video was recorded by Michael Murphy,43, who caught the man peeing on his mother, Linda Louise Torello‘s gravesite. Torello passed away in 2017 after battling cancer at the age of 66.

Murphy explained to the Daily Mail that he and his family wanted to find out who kept desecrating his mother’s grave after finding bags of poop near her tombstone. Upon their discovery, they saw Torello’s ex-husband (whose name hasn’t been disclosed) continuously urinating on her gravesite five times that week.

“A man from Bergen county New Jersey has been leaving bags of poo and pissing on my mother’s tombstone almost every morning like a normal routine’ assisted by his wife also. We have weeks and months of evidence. It has been reported to the police and the news outlets. No one in my family has had contact with him since 1976 or so how he found my mother’s grave site we are not sure,” Murphy wrote on Facebook.

Michael Murphy says he first noticed a bag containing feces near his mother’s grave but thought that it had been left there by mistake, perhaps by a dog walker. But then he noticed the same thing the next time he visited the site.

He says the authorities were notified and he and his siblings got permission from the manager at the cemetery to place a camera next to the grave in order to catch the perpetrator.

All the while the man is literally pissing on his mom’s grave, the man’s current wife could be seen waiting for him in a nearby SUV.

When they checked the footage they were shocked to find it was a man who had briefly been married to their mother during the 70s.

Murphy said the video and pictures he and his sister recorded indicated that the man drove to the cemetery almost every morning at about 6:15am specifically to desecrate her grave, According to the DailyMail.

“I can’t get my wife to go out to dinner but this guy gets his wife to go along with him to desecrate my mom’s remains every morning!” Murphy said angrily.

Oh yeah, for what it’s worth, now that he’s been busted, the man (the ex-husband, the pisser) has suddenly stopped his daily ritual.